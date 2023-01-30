Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'80s Rockers Join Dayton Philharmonic For A Totally Tubular Night Of The Decade's Greatest Hits, February 4

Featuring 80s classics like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Flashdance,” and “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” conducted by Philharmonic Associate Conductor, Patrick Reynolds.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) presents Rewind: Celebrating the Music of the '80s at the Schuster Center on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Amplified by an '80s rock band, singers, and the Dayton Philharmonic, Rewind, promises a totally tubular night of '80s classics like "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," "Flashdance," and "Rock You Like a Hurricane," conducted by Philharmonic Associate Conductor, Patrick Reynolds.

Tickets for this completely rad concert start at $5 and are on sale now by phone at 937.228.3630, online at daytonperformingarts.org/tickets, or in person at the Box Office in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

Classic '80s hits from Billy Joel, Wham! U2, Starship, Joan Jett, and more will take audiences back in time when big hair was a must, shoulder pads were in, and everyone wore acid-washed jeans. Add the unique combination of a rock band and symphony orchestra, and the evening can't get more nostalgic! But wait, it can! Come in your best '80s attire and enter to win tickets to Mix 107.7's Time Warp Prom! Be sure to arrive early to rock out to Jeff Steven's Time Warp Café live in the Wintergarden.

"Music has that unique ability to transport us back in time," said Patrick Reynolds, Associate Conductor-Dayton Philharmonic. "When we hear a familiar song, we are taken back to when we first heard it, how we felt, what we were doing, or who we were with. It's nostalgic and a big reason I enjoy our Rockin' Orchestra series concerts so much."

The Rockin' Orchestra series is sponsored in part by Dayton Freight, Kathleen and Joe Zehenny, and Victory Wholesale. The series continues through the 2022- 2023 concert season with The Paul Simon Songbook, Saturday, June 10, 2023. All performances are held at the Schuster Center and begin at 7:30 pm.




