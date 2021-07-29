20TH CENTURY BLUES Will Open Hopewell Theatre's 2021-22 Season in September

Hopewell Theatre will open its 2021-22 season with 20th Century Blues.

20th Century Blues is by Susan Miller and directed by Matthew Mazuroski. Performances will run September 3-12, 2021.

Four women meet once a year for a photo shoot, chronicling their changing (and aging) selves as they navigate love, careers, children, and the complications of history and the passage of time. But when these private photographs threaten to go public, relationships are tested, forcing the women to confront who they are and how they will deal with whatever lies ahead.

The production contains adult language and themes.

Purchase tickets at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=hope.