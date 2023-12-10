ZZ Top's Dusty Hill Three Day Auction Sells 100% Lots & Nets $3 Million at Julien's Auctions In Dallas

Julien's Auctions concluded its marquee event "THE COLLECTION OF DUSTY HILL OF ZZ TOP" today in a spectacular finish netting over $3 million across the three-day sale making it the highest grossing single artist auction in the industry-leading music memorabilia auction house's 2023 season.

The event held Thursday, December 7th Friday, December 8th and Saturday, December 9th, 2023 live and online at the legendary blues rock icon's birthplace of Dallas, Texas, the first Dallas auction in Julien's history. The auction also achieved more than 3,000 bidders that attracted bidders from across the globe including Australia, Germany, Canada, Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and more.

The auction made history with its sale of Hill's signature 1953 Fender Precision Bass Guitar, the most played instrument by Hill out of all the guitars in this collection, which sold for $393,700, nearly three times the pre-sale high estimate (estimate: $80,000-$120,000) after a nearly seven-minute bidding battle. It is now the second highest selling bass in the world after Paul McCartney's Yamaha BB-1200 Bass sold in 2021 and in front of Bill Wyman's Fender Mustang sold in 2020.

A treasure trove of Hill's most iconic bass guitars rocked the auction stage including:

Hill's fur bass guitar played on ZZ Top's iconic "Legs" music video, which sold to a bidder in the room for $317,500, nearly four times its original estimate of $80,000. The 1983 Dean Explorer style bass, in sheepskin finish with ZZ Top logo painted on the fretboard, was attached to a rig worn around Hill's waist to make it spin.

Hill's 1980s Gibson Custom Shop Explorer style bass with inscription on back of headstock reading "To Dusty / Matthew Klein" that was used during the Eliminator tour and other 1980s tours sold for $58,500, nearly four times its original estimate of $15,000

Hill's circa 1983, Wayne Charvel, Custom Eliminator Hot Rod shaped bass guitar in custom red and yellow finish, once displayed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland made an exciting appearance on the auction stage with a winning bid of $39,000

Hill's 2010 Bolin Precision style bass with custom Dusty caricature design on body with neck plate reading "The Dust, ZZ Top 2010.", sold for $35,750, more than four times its original estimate of $8,000

Hill's circa 1960s "Give me all your Lovin" and "Sharp Dressed Man" music video used Fender Telecaster bass in grey / blue finish with custom pinstriping by Houston artist Jim Carnifax done in 1983 sold for $29,250 (estimate: $15,000 - $25,000)

Hill's 1970s Charvel Precision style bass in transparent blue finish with gold hardware, with two vintage style P-bass pickups. Dusty was photographed performing with this guitar in the early 1980s (sold for $29,250) (estimate: $6,000 - $8,000)

Hill's 2000s Bolin Fender Clone Precision bass nicknamed, "Old Faithful" used extensively for live performances including on stage at Eric Clapton's 2010 Crossroads Guitar Festival (sold $28,575 over three times its original estimate of $8,000)

Hill's 1970s Charvel Precision style Recording Bass, in transparent red finish with neck plate that reads "Custom Made / by / Charvel's" was played during the El Loco Motion Tour in 1981 (sold for $26,000) (estimate: $8,000 - $12,000)

Hill's 2008 Bolin Precision style reverse bass, played during ZZ Top's 2009 appearance on VH1 Story Tellers and other 2009 performances ($22,225) (estimate: $6,000 - $8,000)

Other highlights included: Hill's 1984 MTV Moonman award statuette for "Legs" ($25,400) awarded at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards ceremony where ZZ Top was the first group to ever win Best Group Video; Hill's performance cowboy boots by Manuel ($19,500 sold for nine times the original estimate of $2,000); Dusty Hill's commissioned oil derrick gold nugget ring accented with four circular-cut diamonds ($9,100) (estimate: $2,000- $3,000); Hill's custom Nudie's sky-blue wool suit jacket worn on the cover of ZZ Top's 1975 album Fandango! ($11,430); Hill's black leather motorcycle jacket with custom painted skeleton motif, eagle head pins, and silver spike embellishments with "Streek Landslide" written on the back ($13,000); and more.

Leading up to the three-day auction, Julien's feted Hill's life and legacy in a two-week Texas Sized "Dusty Land" exhibition that showcased the rock icon's one-of-a-kind instruments, custom made western style wardrobe worn on stage and in appearances, gear, signature style items such as his favorite cowboy hats, boots and buckles, memorabilia and more from his groundbreaking five-decade career with a "Duzzty's Stash" pop up store featuring Hill's merchandise and other collectibles at the auction venue 915 Slocum Street in Dallas' design district.

A portion of the auction proceeds will benefit MusiCares and their mission to help the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community.

"There is no other music superstar that looks and sounds like Dusty Hill, whose legendary musicianship and showmanship put Texas blues rock on the map and made pop culture history in ZZ Top's groundbreaking videos and monster hits 'Legs,' 'Gimme All Your Lovin' and 'Sharp Dressed Man' – classic rock staples that are still playing every minute somewhere in the world," said Martin Nolan, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Julien's Auctions. "Julien's Auctions was honored to work with his Estate in bringing Dusty's collection of fine instruments, memorabilia and personal treasures back to his birthplace of Dallas, Texas in this exceptional three-day auction that was one for the record books."

Next, Julien's will be heading to Los Angeles to present its highly anticipated year end blockbuster JULIEN'S AUCTIONS AND TCM PRESENT "HOLLYWOOD LEGENDS" Thursday, December 14th, Friday, December 15 th, Saturday, December 16 th and Sunday, December 17th with a celebration like no other in culmination of their 20th anniversary as the industry leading Hollywood memorabilia auction house. Over 1,000 of the most famous and instantly recognizable pop culture artifacts ever to come to auction will be on offer with items from Princess Diana, Audrey Hepburn, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Harry Potter, Batman, The Big Lebowski, Iron Man, Captain America, Alien, Sex and the City, Star Wars, Die Hard, and more.

ABOUT JULIEN'S AUCTIONS

Collaborating with the famous and the exclusive, Julien's Auctions produces high profile auctions in the film, music, sports and art markets. Julien's Auctions has received international recognition for its unique and innovative auction events, which attract thousands of collectors, investors, fans and enthusiasts from around the world. Julien's Auctions specializes in sales of iconic artifacts and notable collections including Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Banksy, Cher, Michael Jackson, U2, Barbra Streisand, Les Paul, Neil Young, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, Hugh Hefner and many more.

In 2016, Julien's Auctions received its second placement in the Guinness Book of World Records for the sale of the world's most expensive dress ever sold at auction, The Marilyn Monroe "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress which sold for $4.8 million. Julien's Auctions achieved placement in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the sale of Michael Jackson's white glove, which sold for $480,000 making it the most expensive glove ever sold at auction and two years later, sold Michael Jackson's jacket from "Thriller" for $1.8 million. In 2020, Julien's Auctions received its third Guinness Book of World Record placement for the sale of Kurt Cobain's "MTV Unplugged" 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic-electric guitar, which sold for $6 million making it the world's most expensive guitar ever sold at auction. In 2022, Julien's Auctions sold the world's second most expensive guitar ever sold at auction in the sale of Kurt Cobain's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" music video 1969 Fender Mustang electric guitar, which sold for $4.5 million. Based in Los Angeles, Julien's Auctions has a global presence bringing their auctions and exhibitions to targeted destinations worldwide including London, New York, Las Vegas, Japan and China. Live auctions are presented for bidders on-site and online via live streaming video and mobile technology. For more information on Julien's Auctions, go to juliensauctions.com. Connect with Julien's Auctions at www.facebook.com/JuliensAuctions or www.twitter.com/JuliensAuctions orwww.instagram.com/juliens_auctions.