Casa Mañana Launches New Mini-Plan Subscription Options Featuring AIN'T TOO PROUD, FROZEN & More

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A new tier of theatre subscription is coming to Casa Mañana! Between buying single tickets and buying a full season subscription, Casa Mañana is introducing Mini-Plans, available to purchase now at casamanana.org.

“Due to time or planning constraints, some patrons are hesitant to purchase an entire season of shows at once,” says Casa Mañana's Vice President of Marketing, Katherine Curtis. “We hope that this exciting new option will give patrons a way to prioritize theatre as a part of their busy lives.”

Mini-Plans give subscribers the opportunity to purchase tickets for two to four shows in Fall 2026 – no commitments needed for 2027. The options include a Broadway Mini, including the shows Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations and Frozen: The Broadway Musical; a Children's Theatre Mini, including the shows Rapunzel! Rapunzel! A Very Hairy Fairy Tale and A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy; and a Fall Mini, including all four of the aforementioned productions.

Casa Mañana's production of Ain't Too Proud will be one of the first regional productions of the show after its run on Broadway. The show tells the thrilling true story of The Temptations – five men who followed their dreams from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Learn how they met, became famous, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart. The thrilling story plays out to the tune of their top hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone,” and many more.

Based on the Disney animated film, Frozen: The Broadway Musical tells the story of two sisters and the real meaning of true love. When Princess Elsa is crowned Queen of Arendelle, the magical powers she's tried to hide burst forth, cursing the land into a forever winter. As Elsa flees into the mountains, her sister Anna sets off on a journey to find her and bring her home. Along the way, she gains the help of ice harvester Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf. Full of magic, humor, and a beautiful musical score, Frozen is a powerful tale of sisterhood and acceptance.

Rapunzel! Rapunzel! A Very Hairy Fairy Tale is a magical musical re-telling of the classic fairy tale! On the edge of glory, the evil Lady Za Za determines to rule the kingdom by keeping the beautiful Princess Rapunzel trapped in a tower in the deep, dark forest. Sir Roderick and his hairstylist friend Edgar (on a quest to find the perfect head of hair) go on a journey to rescue Princess Rapunzel and restore the kingdom.

A new, fresh twist on the classic Dickens tale of the penny-pinching old miser Ebenezer Scrooge. A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy features a contemporary pop score that will have you dancing in the aisles. Get into the spirit of the season with the show that reminds us that friendship and love are more important than gold or silver.

Broadway Mini-Plans start at $78, Children's Theatre Mini-Plans start at $30, and Fall Mini-Plans start at $108. Purchase a Mini-Plan online at casamanana.org or contact the Box Office at 817-332-2272 or boxoffice@casamanana.org. The Box Office is also available in person at 3101 W Lancaster Ave from 10am to 2pm Tuesday – Friday.

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