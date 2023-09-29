WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Details for the Regional Premiere of CHAPLIN THE MUSICAL 

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman and Associate Producer Elizabeth Kensek have announced casting and creative details for the regional premiere of CHAPLIN, presented with a newly updated script by Christopher Curtis and Thomas Meehan.

WaterTower's production is directed by Shane Peterman & associate JC Schuster, music directed by Vonda K. Bowling, and choreographed by Ann Nieman. This is the first production of WaterTower's 28th Season.

CHAPLIN is based on the real-life story of Charlie Chaplin, the iconic film actor, writer, producer, and director. The new musical spans the comic's entire career, from Chaplin's first performance as a child in 19th-century London to his tearful acceptance of an honorary Academy Award in 1972. The show documents the beloved actor's rise to fame and the people who shaped his life, including his mother Hannah, his older brother Sydney, his fourth wife Oona O'Neill and gossip columnist Hedda Hopper. The musical dramatizes the making of Chaplin's legendary films, including The Kid, The Circus, Modern Times and The Great Dictator as well as his turbulent childhood, frenzied love life and political beliefs. Featuring an original score by Christopher Curtis, including “Look at All the People,” “Just Another Day in Hollywood” and “This Man,” CHAPLIN tells the touching story of the man who makes the world laugh as his legendary screen persona, the Tramp, but struggles to find happiness in his own life. It will play on the Terry Martin Main Stage from November 8th through November 19th, 2023 at the Addison Theatre Centre.

One of Dallas' favorite professional actors, Max J. Swarner will be headlining the production and had this to say: "I am immensely honored to take on the title role in this beautiful musical on the life of the legendary Charlie Chaplin, a complex and deeply human man whose off-screen persona is even more fascinating than the characters he vibrantly brought to life on film. This piece brings together two of my biggest passions – musical theatre and movies – and has given me the opportunity to research and explore classic Hollywood and to push myself in ways I never thought I would. Shane Peterman, Vonda Bowling, Ann Nieman, and Elizabeth Kensek have assembled an incredibly talented cast and crew for this massive production, and it is a privilege to share the stage with such wonderful artists and musicians. We cannot wait to share this exciting musical with our audiences!"

The production stars Max J. Swarner as Charlie Chaplin, Duke Anderson as his brother Sydney Chaplin, Lauren Mikeal Weber as their mother Hannah Chaplin, Laura Lites as Hedda Hopper, Kylie Stewart as Oona O'Neill, Brian Gonzales as Mack Sennet, Andrew Nicolas as Alf Reeves, Jude Laine Lewis as Young Sydney Chaplin. The youth roles of Young Charlie & Jackie Coogan are double cast. Allison Arroyo & Lucas Bierrenbach will both star as Young Charlie Chaplin, and Livie Chiou & CJ Weber share the role of Jackie Coogan. (Allison & CJ will perform at the Thursday 7:30pm, Saturday 2:00pm and Saturday 8:00pm shows. Lucas & Livie will perform at all Wednesday 7:30pm, Friday 8:00pm, and Sunday 2:00pm shows.) The show includes an ensemble of skilled singers, dancers, and actors including Blake Henri, Emery Gray, Spencer Laboda, Donovan Marie Lawson, Lisette Sandoval Perez, Tilda Grace, Daniel Vanegas, and Nik Blocker who portray multiple other characters in Chaplin's world. The cast is joined by 2 ensemble swings: Evelyn Dumeer & Steven Rios.

The ten piece orchestra will be conducted by Vonda K. Bowling, featuring local professional musicians, Vicky Nooe, Chad Ostermiller, Christy Springer, Kat Glaze, Carlos Strudwick, Tyler Bjerke, Molly Wang, Sal Bollinger, and Nate Collins.

The creative & production team includes Kae Styron as Set Designer, Christina Vargas as Costume Designer, Michael B. Moore as Wig Designer, Adam Chamberlin as Lighting & Projections Designer, Josh Nguyen as Sound Designer & Production Stage Manager, and Ruby Pullum as Assistant Stage Manager.

The production has been approved by Actors Equity Association, ensuring the safety of both artists and patrons alike.

Contains adult situations. Recommended for ages 13 and above. This production will be staged on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre at 15650 Addison Road, Addison, Texas 75001.

For more information on WaterTower Theatre and upcoming productions, visit us online at Click Here or call the Box Office at 972.450.6232.