Ain't Too Proud to Open Casa Mañana's Broadway Season

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Casa Mañana opens its 2026-27 Broadway Season with Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, running September 12-20.

Ain't Too Proud tells the thrilling true story of The Temptations – five men who followed their dreams from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. One of the most successful groups in popular music, The Temptations hit the top of the charts with 42 Top Ten hits, 14 of which reached number one.

The production takes audiences through the tale of how the Temptations met, became famous, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart. The unbelievable story plays out to the tune of their top hits, including 'My Girl,' 'Just My Imagination,' 'Papa Was a Rollin' Stone,' and many more.

Curtis Wiley stars as the founder of The Temptations and the show's narrator, Otis Williams. Wiley made his Broadway debut in the Original Broadway Company of Ain't Too Proud. Wiley has also performed in the National Tours of Jersey Boys and The Lion King. He is well known by audiences of The Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa Mañana, as he has made several appearances in shows such as A Solitary Man: The Music of Neil Diamond, Aretha: The Queen of Soul, and Live at The Apollo.

Ain't Too Proud stars Curtis Wiley as Otis Williams, Justin Showell as Paul Williams, Zion Middleton as Melvin Franklin, Tyler Hardwick as Eddie Kendricks, Tymothee Harrell as David Ruffin, Braxton O. Johnson as Al Bryant, Kayla Marshall as Johnnie Mae/Mary Wilson, JD Houston as Berry Gordy, Lawrence Dandridge as Smokey Robinson/Damon, Candice Woods as Josephine/Diana Ross/Mama Rose, Gabrielle Rollins as Tammi Terrell/Florence Ballard, Zach Sutton as Shelly Berger, Ron Baker as Dennis Edwards, and Deshawn Thomas as Lamont/Richard Street.

Creative Team

Gerry McIntyre (Director/Choreographer) returns to Casa Mañana after directing and choreographing Hairspray, The Color Purple, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Spamilton and Grease. He has received widespread acclaim for choreographing the Berkshire Theatre Group's production of Godspell. As a choreographer, his credits include the Off-Broadway and international hit Spamilton (Ovation and Joe A Callaway nominations), Goodbye Girl (Off-Broadway), Anything Can Happen in the Theatre, Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation (York Theatre), Nina Simone: Four Women, and more.

Jonathan Smith (Music Director) played in Ain't Too Proud on Broadway and Music Directed the 1st National Tour. Other Broadway credits include: Co-creator of the Tony and Grammy-nominated Swing!, Jersey Boys, A Bronx Tale, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Imaginary Friends. Smith's favorite regional shows include: Sweeney Todd at Goodspeed and Little Shop of Horrors at the Charles Playhouse.

Cast

Curtis Wiley (Otis Williams) made his Broadway debut in the Original Broadway Company of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. Other NYC credits include: The Total Bent (Public Theater); Rothschild & Sons (York Theatre Co.); Straight Faced Lies (Fringe NYC); Pageant: The Musical (Off Broadway Revival); The Great Society (York Shakespeare Co.); King Lear (Exit, Pursued by a Bear). Other credits include Diner: The Musical and the National Tours of Jersey Boys and The Lion King.

Justin Showell (Paul Williams) is grateful for the opportunity to honor the legacy of Paul Williams and The Temptations. His credits include: Hamilton (National Tour), Floyd Collins (Broadway), Buena Vista Social Club (Atlantic Theater Company), Damn Yankees (Arena Stage and upcoming Broadway Production).

Zion Middleton (Melvin Franklin) is an accomplished Musical Theatre performer from McDonough, GA. His credits include: Ain't Too Proud National Tour (Swing), A Strange Loop (Thought 6), and Hair (Hud).

Tyler Hardwick (Eddie Kendricks) has appeared on Broadway in Once On This Island (Storyteller OBC) and Motown the Musical (Eddie Kendricks); Off-Broadway in Tartuffe (Damis) and in the tours of Once On This Island (Daniel); Company the Musical (PJ); Dreamgirls (C.C. White); and Motown the Musical (Norman Whitfield).

Tymothee Harrell (David Ruffin) is an up and coming multi-disciplined artist from New Haven, CT. His past credits include: Peacock TV, Youngarts Alumni, New World Symphony (Miami, FL), Apollo Theater, Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT).

Additional creative staff include Seth Byrum as scenic designer, Dan Ozminkowski as lighting designer, Josh Liebert as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as Costume Designer, and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair/wig/makeup designer.

Ain't Too Proud ticket prices start at $39 and can be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance Schedule

Friday, September 11 at 7pm (Preview Performance)

Saturday, September 12 at 2pm and 8pm

Sunday, September 13 at 2pm

Thursday, September 17 at 7:30pm

Friday, September 18 at 8pm

Saturday, September 19 at 2pm and 8pm

Sunday, September 20 at 2pm*

*This performance includes ASL interpretation.

About Casa Mañana

Casa Mañana Theatre has produced professional Broadway and Children's Theatre in Fort Worth for over 65 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway, Children's Theatre and Reid Cabaret Theatre productions are seen by nearly 110,000 people annually and over 45,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year. Learn more at www.casamanana.org.

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