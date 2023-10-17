VIDEO: Get A First Look At Casa Mañana's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Casa Mañana opens its 2023/24 Children’s Theatre season with Beauty and the Beast Jr., presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. Broadway’s modern classic tells the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and a prince cursed to roam the halls of his castle as a hideous Beast. This “tale as old as time” will delight audiences of all ages. Beauty and the Beast Jr. runs October 7-29 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.

Additionally, each Saturday at noon during the run of Beauty and the Beast Jr., guests may purchase a ticket to “Tea with Belle.” This add-on event is a tea party held in The Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa Mañana and includes refreshments, treats and a meet & greet with “Belle” herself. More information can be found, and tickets may be purchased at casamanana.org.

Beauty and the Beast Jr. stars Sydney Dotson as Belle, Hayden Hart as Beast and Noah Archibald as Gaston. Dotson, Hart and Archibald are all alumni of Casa Mañana's education program, including the signature Apprentice Program.

Additional principal cast includes Rachel Rice as Mrs. Potts, Simon Kowalski as Lefou, Gregory Gore as Cogsworth, Michael Alonzo as Lumiere, Bradley Campbell as Maurice, Kristal Seid as Madame De La Grande Bouche, Charlie Bilbow as Chip, J. Dontray Davis as Bookseller/Monsieur D’Arque, Tommy Stuart as Prince and Reagan Rees as Babette. Additional cast members include Tatum Ramsey, Charlotte Settle, Kelsey Jordan Ward, Ivy Bilbow, Patrick Bilbow, Maxwell Berner, Ami Michelle Creedon, Braylen Nelson, and Amelia Racca.

Beauty and the Beast Jr. is directed by B.J. Cleveland, choreographed by Monica Kapoor and music directed by James McQuillen.



