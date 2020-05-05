Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: DFW Professional Equity Theaters Share Unified Message

Last month, eighteen professional Equity DFW theaters formed an alliance in an effort to support each other, come together to manage the crisis facing all arts organizations as a result of COVID19, and to lead the industry in setting safety standards for patrons and artists alike. They shared the message that they are much stronger together than as individual theaters.

The theaters have released a video in a joint effort as part of North Texas Giving Day Now to share the message- this is just an intermission.

Check out the video below!



