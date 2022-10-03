Upright Theatre Company to Present WAIT UNTIL DARK This Month

Upright Theatre Company in Euless, TX is presenting Wait Until Dark, playing Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 30 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm.

In 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a trio of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion.

UPRIGHT RATING: PG (Parental Guidance)

*Suspenseful drama with stage combat/violence, brief language, and adult themes.

For more information on Upright Production Ratings, please email info@uprighttheatre.org.

UNIQUE VIEWING EXPERIENCE

The show will be performed at Upright Theatre Company's Studio on Main at 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039. Upright Theatre Co. offers a unique viewing experience! Seating is available at tables of four. To reserve a table for yourself or for your group, please purchase all four tickets for that table. General Admission will be seated at open tables and seats. Tickets are $20 for adults, with discounts available for students, seniors, military, and first responders. Reserved table seating tickets can be purchased through the company's website at www.uprighttheatre.org.

THE CAST (in order of appearance):

Carlino - Joe LaFarge

Roat - Greg Dinsmore

Susan - Cynthia Summers

Sam - Josué Summers

Mike - Daniel Lawson

Gloria - Lillie Mikusek

THE PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Natalie Burkhart

Fight Director: Carlo J. Aceytuno

Stage Manager: Ashley Hawkins

Scenic Design: Eric Luckie

Properties Design: Amy Luckie

Costume Design: Megan A. Liles

Lighting Design: Branson White

Sound Design: Natalie Burkhart

Fight Captain: Daniel Lawson

Photographer: Natalie Burkhart

Featured in Photo: Cynthia Summers as Susan and Josué Summers as Sam

Wait Until Dark at Upright Theatre Co.

October 7-30, 2022 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. No performance Oct 29.

Location: 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039

For Tickets: www.UprightTheatre.org

For more information, please visit www.uprighttheatre.org or email info@uprighttheatre.org.