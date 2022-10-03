Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Upright Theatre Company to Present WAIT UNTIL DARK This Month

In 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a trio of men in her own apartment.

Register for Dallas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

Upright Theatre Company to Present WAIT UNTIL DARK This Month

Upright Theatre Company in Euless, TX is presenting Wait Until Dark, playing Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 30 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm.

In 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a trio of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion.

UPRIGHT RATING: PG (Parental Guidance)
*Suspenseful drama with stage combat/violence, brief language, and adult themes.

For more information on Upright Production Ratings, please email info@uprighttheatre.org.

UNIQUE VIEWING EXPERIENCE

The show will be performed at Upright Theatre Company's Studio on Main at 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039. Upright Theatre Co. offers a unique viewing experience! Seating is available at tables of four. To reserve a table for yourself or for your group, please purchase all four tickets for that table. General Admission will be seated at open tables and seats. Tickets are $20 for adults, with discounts available for students, seniors, military, and first responders. Reserved table seating tickets can be purchased through the company's website at www.uprighttheatre.org.

THE CAST (in order of appearance):

Carlino - Joe LaFarge

Roat - Greg Dinsmore

Susan - Cynthia Summers

Sam - Josué Summers

Mike - Daniel Lawson

Gloria - Lillie Mikusek

THE PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Natalie Burkhart

Fight Director: Carlo J. Aceytuno

Stage Manager: Ashley Hawkins

Scenic Design: Eric Luckie

Properties Design: Amy Luckie

Costume Design: Megan A. Liles

Lighting Design: Branson White

Sound Design: Natalie Burkhart

Fight Captain: Daniel Lawson

Photographer: Natalie Burkhart

Featured in Photo: Cynthia Summers as Susan and Josué Summers as Sam

Wait Until Dark at Upright Theatre Co.

October 7-30, 2022 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. No performance Oct 29.

Location: 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039

For Tickets: www.UprightTheatre.org

For more information, please visit www.uprighttheatre.org or email info@uprighttheatre.org.





More Hot Stories For You


The Firehouse Theatre Presents CATCH ME IF YOU CANThe Firehouse Theatre Presents CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
October 3, 2022

The Firehouse Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of their upcoming production of Catch Me If You Can.
The Table CoLab to Present World Premiere of Georgia Stitt's New Musical THE DANGER YEARThe Table CoLab to Present World Premiere of Georgia Stitt's New Musical THE DANGER YEAR
October 2, 2022

The Table CoLab continues its inaugural season with its first fully staged workshop production, The Danger Year, by renowned composer and Maestra founder Georgia Stitt, October 13-15 at Arts Mission Oak Cliff.
Photos: First Look at YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Theatre ThreePhotos: First Look at YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Theatre Three
October 1, 2022

IT’S ALIVE! The critically-acclaimed production of Young Frankenstein, first performed at Circle Theatre earlier this year will now perform at Theatre Three throughout the Halloween season, running October 13-November 13. Directed by Joel Ferrell and Music Directed by Cody Dry, this is a bright, bold and hilarious musical inspired by the classic movie starring Gene Wilder. Check out photos from the production here.
Stolen Shakespeare Guild to Present THE PRODUCERS in OctoberStolen Shakespeare Guild to Present THE PRODUCERS in October
October 1, 2022

Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theatre company, will present THE PRODUCERS, a Mel Brooks musical, with book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, and based in the 1968 film.
Undermain Theatre And Bishop Arts Theatre Center Present The Regional Premiere Of FAIRVIEWUndermain Theatre And Bishop Arts Theatre Center Present The Regional Premiere Of FAIRVIEW
September 30, 2022

Bishop Arts Theatre Center (BATC) will open its 29th anniversary season with a regional premiere production of Jackie Sibblies Drury's captivating play, Fairview. The play will be directed by Jiles King and runs from October 21-Nov 6.