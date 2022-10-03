Upright Theatre Company to Present WAIT UNTIL DARK This Month
Upright Theatre Company in Euless, TX is presenting Wait Until Dark, playing Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 30 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm.
In 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a trio of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion.
UPRIGHT RATING: PG (Parental Guidance)
*Suspenseful drama with stage combat/violence, brief language, and adult themes.
For more information on Upright Production Ratings, please email info@uprighttheatre.org.
UNIQUE VIEWING EXPERIENCE
The show will be performed at Upright Theatre Company's Studio on Main at 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039. Upright Theatre Co. offers a unique viewing experience! Seating is available at tables of four. To reserve a table for yourself or for your group, please purchase all four tickets for that table. General Admission will be seated at open tables and seats. Tickets are $20 for adults, with discounts available for students, seniors, military, and first responders. Reserved table seating tickets can be purchased through the company's website at www.uprighttheatre.org.
THE CAST (in order of appearance):
Carlino - Joe LaFarge
Roat - Greg Dinsmore
Susan - Cynthia Summers
Sam - Josué Summers
Mike - Daniel Lawson
Gloria - Lillie Mikusek
THE PRODUCTION TEAM
Director: Natalie Burkhart
Fight Director: Carlo J. Aceytuno
Stage Manager: Ashley Hawkins
Scenic Design: Eric Luckie
Properties Design: Amy Luckie
Costume Design: Megan A. Liles
Lighting Design: Branson White
Sound Design: Natalie Burkhart
Fight Captain: Daniel Lawson
Photographer: Natalie Burkhart
Featured in Photo: Cynthia Summers as Susan and Josué Summers as Sam
Wait Until Dark at Upright Theatre Co.
October 7-30, 2022 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. No performance Oct 29.
Location: 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039
For Tickets: www.UprightTheatre.org
For more information, please visit www.uprighttheatre.org or email info@uprighttheatre.org.