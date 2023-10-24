Undermain Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of NO MAN'S LAND By Harold Pinter

Undermain Theatre presents the regional premiere of Harold Pinter's modern masterpiece. 

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Undermain Theatre presents No Man's Land by Harold Pinter. No Man's Land runs November 9 through December 3, 2023. NOTE: there will be no performances on Thanksgiving, November 23. 

Undermain Theatre presents the regional premiere of Harold Pinter's modern masterpiece. 

Set against the decayed elegance of a house in London's Hampstead Heath, in No Man's Land two men face each other over a drink. Do they know each other, or is each performing an elaborate character of recognition? Their ambiguity—and the comedy—intensify with the arrival of two younger men, the one ostensibly a manservant, the other a male secretary. All four inhabit a no man's land between time present and time remembered, between reality and imagination—a territory which Pinter explores with his characteristic mixture of biting wit, aggression, and anarchic sexuality. 

No Man's Land premiered on April 24, 1975 at The National Theatre at the Old Vic starring Ralph Richardson and John Gielgud and directed by Peter Hall

Cast: Tyrees Allen as Spooner, Bruce DuBose as Hirst, Marcus Stimac as Briggs and Max Morgan as Foster. Directed by: Ivan Klousia

Design Team: Scenic Designer; Robert Winn*, Lighting Designer: steve woods*, Costume Designer: Katelyn Jackson, Sound Designer: Paul Semrad*, Properties Designer: Linda Noland 

*Undermain Company member 

A modern classic sponsored by Cece and Ford Lacy 

Harold Pinter (1930-2008) was born in London on October 10, 1930. was a British playwright, screenwriter, director and actor. A Nobel Prize winner, Pinter was one of the most influential modern British dramatists with a writing career that spanned more than 50 years. His best-known plays include The Birthday Party (1957), The Homecoming (1964) and Betrayal (1978), each of which he adapted for the screen. His screenplay adaptations of others' works include The Servant (1963), The Pumpkin Eater (1965) The Go-Between (1971), The French Lieutenant's Woman (1981), The Trial (1993) and Sleuth (2007). He also directed or acted in radio, stage,

television and film productions of his own and others' works.He lived with Antonia Fraser from 1975 until his death on Christmas Eve 2008. 

 

Tickets are on sale now. 

The performances will be held at Undermain Theatre, 3200 Main Street in the historic Deep Ellum section of Dallas. 

Tickets prices: 

Previews: $15 

Thursdays: $20 

Fridays: $25 

Saturdays: $35 

Sunday Matinees: $25 

Student, Senior and KERA discounts are available by calling the box office at 214-747-5515. 

 

Celebrating its 40th season, Undermain Theatre is a company of artists that has produced world premieres, regional premieres and countless re-workings of masterpieces that celebrate language and poetics. Undermain's work stretches beyond its home state of Texas and has reached audiences in New York, Los Angeles, Canada, Greece, Macedonia and Serbia. The San Diego Union Tribune called Undermain “one of the best small theaters in America.” The theater collaborates with playwrights, supports a theater archive and operates a theater under 3200 Main Street in Dallas' legendary Deep Ellum. 

 

Producing Artistic Director: Bruce DuBose, Managing Producer: Anthony L. Ramirez, Blair Crane: Director of Development, Christina Steffey: Audience Relations and Front of House Manager, Paul Semrad: Marketing, PR and Operations Director, Ken Bernstein: Production Manager, Rob Menzel: Associate Prod. Mgr., Archive and Video production. 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Photos: Meet The Cast Of The New TUTS Musical, THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL! Photo
Photos: Meet The Cast Of The New TUTS Musical, THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL!

Theatre Under The Stars has released first look photos of the stellar cast of Houstonians in the world premiere of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical, a brand-new musical.

2
The Firehouse Theatre to Ignite the Stage at Vouv Dallas with FIRE & ICE Season Reveal Photo
The Firehouse Theatre to Ignite the Stage at Vouv Dallas with FIRE & ICE Season Reveal Gala

The Firehouse Theatre will present their 5th Season Reveal Gala, Fire & Ice, an exciting evening of live entertainment, complete with fine dining and ice-cold libations. This highly anticipated event will take place Saturday, November 11 at 6 PM at Vouv (4445 Sigma Rd, Dallas, TX 75244).

3
Video: First Look At The Worst Pies In London From SWEENEY TODD At Theatre Under The Stars Photo
Video: First Look At 'The Worst Pies In London' From SWEENEY TODD At Theatre Under The Stars

Theatre Under The Stars is presenting Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd. Get a first look at the iconic number, 'The Worst Pies in London'!

4
NTPA Will Host Second Annual Stardust Awards Gala Photo
NTPA Will Host Second Annual Stardust Awards Gala

North Texas Performing Arts has announced that the second annual Stardust Awards Gala will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 beginning at 5 pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'The Worst Pies In London' From SWEENEY TODD At Theatre Under The Stars Video
First Look At 'The Worst Pies In London' From SWEENEY TODD At Theatre Under The Stars
Get A First Look At Casa Mañana's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Video
Get A First Look At Casa Mañana's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Dracula in Dallas Dracula
Plaza Theatre Company (10/27-11/04)Tracker
Over the River and Through the Woods in Dallas Over the River and Through the Woods
Plaza Theatre Company (10/20-11/11)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
Sweeney Todd in Dallas Sweeney Todd
Upright Theatre Company (10/06-10/29)PHOTOS
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Dallas Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Bass Performance Hall (2/06-2/11)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, School Edition in Dallas Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, School Edition
Farr Best Theatre (10/27-11/05)
Ochre House Theater presents KAPUT in Dallas Ochre House Theater presents KAPUT
Ochre House Theater (10/28-11/18)
Dear Edwina JR. in Dallas Dear Edwina JR.
Artisan Center Theater (10/20-11/11)CAST
Honk JR in Dallas Honk JR
Artisan Center Theater (9/27-10/19)CAST
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Dallas On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Cowan Center (1/23-1/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You