Undermain Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of NO MAN'S LAND By Harold Pinter

Undermain Theatre presents No Man's Land by Harold Pinter. No Man's Land runs November 9 through December 3, 2023. NOTE: there will be no performances on Thanksgiving, November 23.

Undermain Theatre presents the regional premiere of Harold Pinter's modern masterpiece.

Set against the decayed elegance of a house in London's Hampstead Heath, in No Man's Land two men face each other over a drink. Do they know each other, or is each performing an elaborate character of recognition? Their ambiguity—and the comedy—intensify with the arrival of two younger men, the one ostensibly a manservant, the other a male secretary. All four inhabit a no man's land between time present and time remembered, between reality and imagination—a territory which Pinter explores with his characteristic mixture of biting wit, aggression, and anarchic sexuality.

No Man's Land premiered on April 24, 1975 at The National Theatre at the Old Vic starring Ralph Richardson and John Gielgud and directed by Peter Hall.

Cast: Tyrees Allen as Spooner, Bruce DuBose as Hirst, Marcus Stimac as Briggs and Max Morgan as Foster. Directed by: Ivan Klousia*

Design Team: Scenic Designer; Robert Winn*, Lighting Designer: steve woods*, Costume Designer: Katelyn Jackson, Sound Designer: Paul Semrad*, Properties Designer: Linda Noland

*Undermain Company member

A modern classic sponsored by Cece and Ford Lacy

Harold Pinter (1930-2008) was born in London on October 10, 1930. was a British playwright, screenwriter, director and actor. A Nobel Prize winner, Pinter was one of the most influential modern British dramatists with a writing career that spanned more than 50 years. His best-known plays include The Birthday Party (1957), The Homecoming (1964) and Betrayal (1978), each of which he adapted for the screen. His screenplay adaptations of others' works include The Servant (1963), The Pumpkin Eater (1965) The Go-Between (1971), The French Lieutenant's Woman (1981), The Trial (1993) and Sleuth (2007). He also directed or acted in radio, stage,

television and film productions of his own and others' works.He lived with Antonia Fraser from 1975 until his death on Christmas Eve 2008.

Tickets are on sale now.

The performances will be held at Undermain Theatre, 3200 Main Street in the historic Deep Ellum section of Dallas.

Tickets prices:

Previews: $15

Thursdays: $20

Fridays: $25

Saturdays: $35

Sunday Matinees: $25

Student, Senior and KERA discounts are available by calling the box office at 214-747-5515.

Celebrating its 40th season, Undermain Theatre is a company of artists that has produced world premieres, regional premieres and countless re-workings of masterpieces that celebrate language and poetics. Undermain's work stretches beyond its home state of Texas and has reached audiences in New York, Los Angeles, Canada, Greece, Macedonia and Serbia. The San Diego Union Tribune called Undermain “one of the best small theaters in America.” The theater collaborates with playwrights, supports a theater archive and operates a theater under 3200 Main Street in Dallas' legendary Deep Ellum.

Producing Artistic Director: Bruce DuBose, Managing Producer: Anthony L. Ramirez, Blair Crane: Director of Development, Christina Steffey: Audience Relations and Front of House Manager, Paul Semrad: Marketing, PR and Operations Director, Ken Bernstein: Production Manager, Rob Menzel: Associate Prod. Mgr., Archive and Video production.