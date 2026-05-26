Three New Full-Length Works Set for SheDFW Summer Theater Festival

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SheNYC Arts has revealed their selected shows for the 2026 SheDFW Summer Theater Festival. The Festival, which annually features the works of Texas-based and national women, trans, & non-binary playwrights and composers, will run from September 8-13, 2026 at Stage West Theatre in Fort Worth, TX.

The 2026 SheDFW Summer Theater Festival will present the following three new full-length works:

BATTLE CROWN: The Legend of Princess Pink

A New Musical with Book, Music, and Lyrics by Amanda Dills

When three teenage gamers discover a mysterious 1980s console, they unlock an unfinished 8-bit adventure where the Princess is finally the playable character. Inside the game, castles glitch, wizards rap, and Ribits..well... "ribit." Battle Crown: The Legend of Princess Pink blends retro video game nostalgia, a synth-pop score, and a coming-of-age story about friendship, failure, and unfinished quests. In this feminist musical adventure, the biggest power-up just might be the courage to act before you know you can win.

Hamill, TX.

By Analisa Salinas

Freshly graduated from a big university, Aurora returns to her small hometown for the funeral of two family friends. While navigating her next chapter and the new grief hanging over her family, she starts to find solace where she shouldn't. As her visit turns into a quickly spiraling cycle of tension and recklessness, it gets harder and harder for her to admit why she really came back home.

The Other Side of the Shore

By Tilda Grace

What happens when three children become the byproduct of a love that began as free-spirited infatuation but transformed into possessive imprisonment? Following the presumed death of their mother, Orlaith is left to care for her younger twin siblings: Fiadh, a sickly girl with a vivid imagination, and Ruairi, a hot-headed boy often at odds with their brash and abusive father, Cian. The Other Side of the Shore is a reimagining of a classic Celtic folktale where in the face of grief, expectation, and raging ocean storms, the siblings must decipher the mysterious origins of their family and discover their own roots along the way.

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