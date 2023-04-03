Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Wesleyan Presents BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL This Month

Joe Allen Brown directs the musical which runs for one weekend only, April 20-23. 

Apr. 03, 2023  
Theatre Wesleyan will present Bat Boy: The Musical at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) for one weekend only, April 20-23.

Bat Boy is a rock musical comedy/horror show based on a 1992 Weekly World News story about a half-boy, half-bat who grew up living in an isolated cave in the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia. With a beat-driven rock score that pays homage to the rock musicals of the late '60s and early '70s, Bat Boy provides a compelling theatrical metaphor for the dangers of prejudice, intolerance, and provincialism. The show is recommended for mature audiences with a PG-13 rating.

The musical is directed by Joe Allen Brown, with musical direction by Rick Rainey, Natalie Mitchell serving as vocal supervisor, and is choreographed by Stephanie Locker-Hall. The cast and production team consist of BFA and BA theatre students from Texas Wesleyan University. The show is being produced by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, Inc.

Theatre Wesleyan's musical tradition began in 1955 with a production of Finian's Rainbow. The program operates as a producing member of the Live Theatre League of Tarrant County and the annual spring musical continues to be one of the longest-running theatre traditions in the DFW Metroplex. Recent musical productions included Avenue Q, Rent, The Drowsy Chaperone, and more.

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL PERFORMANCE DATES

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30pm

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30pm

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30pm

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:00pm Matinee

Ticket prices range from $10.00 to $15.00 and are available online at Click Here or by calling (817) 531-4211. Tickets will also be available at-the-door beginning one hour before performances.

All plans and information are subject to change, and announcements will be made in the event of adjustments for the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and audience.

Please check the Theatre Wesleyan Facebook for the most up-to-date information and updates. Audience members who purchase their tickets in advance will receive any updates via the email address provided upon checkout. If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan office at (817) 531-5867.




THE GOSPEL SOUL OF ELVIS to be Presented at Lake Country Playhouse This Month Photo
THE GOSPEL SOUL OF ELVIS to be Presented at Lake Country Playhouse This Month
'The Gospel Soul of Elvis,' inspired by true events, will be performed with amazing music by seasoned actors and singers. It soon will regionally debut at the oldest continuously operating theatre in Texas - the historic Lake Country Playhouse.
Stage West and Uptown Players Present A CRUEL INTENTIONS Movie Watch Party! Photo
Stage West and Uptown Players Present A CRUEL INTENTIONS Movie Watch Party!
Stage West and Uptown Players are inviting fans to their Cruel Intentions Movie Watch Party!  It'll be a night of epic nostalgia, juicy secrets, and scandalous fun!  It's going down Friday, April 14 at 7pm.  And the best part - admission is FREE!
Cast & Creative Team Set for HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL World Premiere in Dallas-Fort Wort Photo
Cast & Creative Team Set for HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL World Premiere in Dallas-Fort Worth
His Story: The Musical, the world-premiere musical coming to Dallas-Fort Worth this spring, has announced its cast.
A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES Returns To The Bath House Cultural Center, Beginning April 7 Photo
A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES Returns To The Bath House Cultural Center, Beginning April 7
A Light in Dark Places (ALIDP)  makes its return to the Bath House Cultural Center. ALIDP presents five short-plays working together to break down the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide, using a mix of comedy and drama, to encourage healthy discussion, create community, and offer hope to those affected. Performances will be followed by a Q&A, featuring members of the ALIDP team and mental health professionals, and a reception. 

