Theatre Three Announces Theatrical Firearms Safety Course

This course will take place at Theatre Three on August 5–6, 2023.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

The Society of American Fight Director's (SAFD) Theatrical Firearms Safety Course, presented at Theatre Three, is focused on the fundamentals of safely incorporating blank-fire into theatrical settings.

Participants in the course will receive extensive training in the safe handling and staging of theatrical violence with hands-on access to multiple types of theatrical pistols and revolvers. The course includes an opportunity to fire various blanks and handguns as well as detailed discussions on safe staging practices, backstage and onstage choreography, maintenance, stances, history and more. This course will take place at Theatre Three on August 5–6, 2023.

An extensive 14-hour training, this class is ideal – not only for actors – but for props artisans, stage managers, directors, playwrights and anyone curious about the safe operation and storytelling principles of theatrical firearms. This course concludes with a practical exam and participants that pass the course will receive a certificate of completion good for five years.

Admission to the Theatrical Firearms Safety Course is $375 per student. The deadline to submit is July 31, 2023. For more information, go to bit.ly/SAFDTheatricalFirearmsSafetyCourse.

Geoffrey Kent is Fight Master and a Master Firearms Instructor with the Society of American Fight Directors. Fight direction includes twenty years with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, fourteen with the Colorado Shakespeare Festival as well as multiple seasons with the Utah Shakespeare Festival and the Orlando Shakespeare Theatre. Geoffrey has guest instructed for multiple actor training programs across the United States including The National Theatre Conservatory, the Asolo Conservatory, Louisiana State University, Alabama State University, the North Carolina School of the Arts and many others. geoffreykent.com

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit Click Here or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.




