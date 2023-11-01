The Pocket Sandwich Theatre To Present HOLIDAY ON THIN ICE

holiday on thin ice returns to the pocket sandwich theatre
This Christmas Season, The Pocket Sandwich Theatre will be visited by Three Spirits – Parody, Satire and Slapstick - as the ghost of Four Out Of Five Doctors returns in a not-original-cast production of the Docs perennially most popular show - HOLIDAY ON THIN ICE!
Written by 4 Out Of Five Doctors and Mark Fickert with direction by Kim Titus. In this raucous limited engagement, to name a few: a Christmas Ode to Political Correctness, meet the fruitcakes in your Neighborhood possibly with medication side-effects, budget-killing sprees and, the most-dreaded of all, visits from in-laws. It's everything you love and dread that makes this the most wonderful, stressful, spiritual, inebriated, invigorating, costly, enjoyable, wearisome, fun-filled, double-wonderful time of the year!
November 19 at 8pm, December 1, 2, 8 & 9 at 11pm and closing on December 11 at 8pm. Yes, a schizophrenic schedule (another nod to the Docs standard operating procedure).
Come see HOLIDAY ON THIN ICE! Tickets $20 at 8pm, $15 at 11pm. Tickets available available online at Click Here.
It is recommended patrons be over 16 because there are a couple of naughty words and adult situations – our gift to you!
*On Opening Night – November 19, 8pm - there will be special gifts and special specials. Doors open at 7:00. Food service plus beer and wine available.
