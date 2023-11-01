The Pocket Sandwich Theatre To Present HOLIDAY ON THIN ICE

This Christmas Season, The Pocket Sandwich Theatre will be visited by Three Spirits – Parody, Satire and Slapstick - as the ghost of Four Out Of Five Doctors returns in a not-original-cast production of the Docs perennially most popular show - HOLIDAY ON THIN ICE!

Written by 4 Out Of Five Doctors and Mark Fickert with direction by Kim Titus. In this raucous limited engagement, to name a few: a Christmas Ode to Political Correctness, meet the fruitcakes in your Neighborhood possibly with medication side-effects, budget-killing sprees and, the most-dreaded of all, visits from in-laws. It's everything you love and dread that makes this the most wonderful, stressful, spiritual, inebriated, invigorating, costly, enjoyable, wearisome, fun-filled, double-wonderful time of the year!

November 19 at 8pm, December 1, 2, 8 & 9 at 11pm and closing on December 11 at 8pm. Yes, a schizophrenic schedule (another nod to the Docs standard operating procedure).

Come see HOLIDAY ON THIN ICE! Tickets $20 at 8pm, $15 at 11pm. Tickets available available online at Click Here.

It is recommended patrons be over 16 because there are a couple of naughty words and adult situations – our gift to you!

*On Opening Night – November 19, 8pm - there will be special gifts and special specials. Doors open at 7:00. Food service plus beer and wine available.