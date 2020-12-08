The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents SAVING THE SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS, An Original Drive-in Movie Musical

While the Grand Prairie Arts Council normally brings a Broadway-style musical to the Uptown stage every holiday season, this year they are bringing an original movie musical to a drive-in screen! The film is presented by the Grand Prairie Arts Council in association with Grand Prairie ISD, and Grand Prairie Parks, Arts and Recreation and provides a socially distanced opportunity for families to experience the arts this holiday season.

SAVING THE SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS tells the story of a young girl named Katie (Kyra Barkley) who is bummed that she can't perform in the annual Christmas show due to the COVID19 pandemic. Knowing that Katie and her community need some holiday cheer, The Spirit of Christmas (Hailey Good) appears to her and sends Katie on a mission to find the Christmas Spirit. With the help of her friends Wendy (Zoey Gamez) and Jace (Grayson Oliver), Katie helps save the spirit of Christmas in the City of Grand Prairie through the power of music. This heartwarming story is fun for the whole family and full of some of your favorite holiday tunes.

SAVING THE SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS was written and produced by Randy Gamez, directed by Eric Criner, and production managed by Mallory Roelke. In efforts to safely produce this film, production staff used many techniques such as social distancing, using masks, filming outdoors, green screening, and even using actors living in the same household to portray families on screen.

SAVING THE SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS runs on the drive-in screen in the South Grand Prairie High School parking lot for one more weekend. Showtimes are Thursday 12/10, Saturday 12/12, and Sunday 12/13 at 6 PM and admission is $20 per car.

Like many theater companies in Dallas-Fort Worth, the arts council has taken quite the hit financially and proceeds from the drive-in will help fund GPAC's 2021 theater season. For more information, please visit www.artsgp.org.

