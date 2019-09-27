The Firehouse Theatre Announces 2020 Season

The Firehouse Theatre has announced its 2020 season, which includes beloved classics, new work, a fan favorite, and a holiday show. The theme for the season is Do Something. The bold season opens with patron favorite The Drowsy Chaperone January 30 - February 23, 2020, which The Firehouse Theatre produced five years ago starring Janelle lutz. The Firehouse Theatre Artistic Director Derek Whitener explains, "Our patrons have been asking us to produce The Drowsy Chaperone again for years. It's the perfect way to open our anniversary season." Janelle lutz returns to Dallas to reprise her role as Janet van de Graaf in The Drowsy Chaperone.

The full 2020 season at The Firehouse Theatre is as follows:

Do Something...You Love

The Drowsy Chaperone

January 30-Febuary 23, 2020 (Rated PG)

One of Firehouse's biggest hits is back! With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and THE DROWSY CHAPERONE begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

Do Something...Different

The Wiz

March 13-April 5, 2020 (Rated G)

Winner of seven Tony Awards and a beloved Broadway gem, THE WIZ infuses L. Frank Baum's classic novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, with a dazzling mix of rock, gospel, and soul music. Also adapted into a hit film, this timeless tale of Dorothy's adventures through the Land of Oz is a fun and thrilling family-friendly modern musical.

Do Something...Loud

Rock of Ages

May 7-May 24, 2020 (Rated PG-13)

The 1980s is back in ROCK OF AGES, an exciting musical journey through one of the greatest music catalogues of our time! It's the tail end of the 80s in Hollywood, and the party is raging at one of the Sunset Strip's last legendary venues, where rock idol Stacee Jaxx regularly plays. An aspiring rock singer and a starry-eyed small-town girl dream of an exciting future. The fairy tale comes to an end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into another capitalist strip mall. This musical features classic rock anthems by Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, and more!

Do Something...Classic

Singin' in the Rain

July 15-August 9, 2020 (Rated G)

The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is faithfully and lovingly adapted for the stage. SINGIN' IN THE RAIN has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline - the starlet, the leading man and a romance that could change lives and make or break careers! In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item. But, behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in "talking pictures" without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

Do Something...New

Amelie

September 3-September 20, 2020 (Rated PG-13)

Based on the acclaimed 2001 film, AMELIE tells the magical (and musical) story of an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. When a chance at love comes her way, she realizes that to find happiness, she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection, and sees possibility around every corner.

Do Something...Daring

Urinetown: The Musical

October 1-October 18, 2020 (Rated PG-13)

Winner of three Tony Awards, URINETOWN is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself! In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

Do Something...Funny

The 39 Steps

November 5-November 15, 2020 (Rated PG)

Based on the Alfred Hitchcock classic, this riotous adaptation depicts a man with a boring life meeting a woman with a thick accent who says she's a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon, a mysterious organization called "The 39 Steps" is hot on the man's trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale!

Do Something...Festive

Elf the Musical

December 2-December 20, 2020 (Rated PG)

Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF: THE MUSICAL is sure to delight Firehouse audiences of all ages! Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.

Artistic director Derek Whitener announced The Firehouse Theatre 's 2020 season at the second annual Curtain Call Gala at Vouv Event Center.





