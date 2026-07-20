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The Dallas Opera 2026/2027 Season Tickets to go on Sale to the Public Next Week

The season includes Turandot with a new ending by Grammy-winning composer Christopher Tin.

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The Dallas Opera 2026/2027 Season Tickets to go on Sale to the Public Next Week

Tickets for The Dallas Opera's (TDO) 2026/2027 Season go on sale to the public in just one week on Monday, July 27. Audiences will be able to purchase seats to TDO's four mainstage productions, family operas, and concerts.

The season begins with Donizetti's THE ELIXIR OF LOVE (October 9–17, 2026), sung in Italian. Next is Janáček's Czech tale THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN (October 30–November 7, 2026). In February the company brings Puccini's TURANDOT, sung in Italian with a new ending by Grammy-winning video game composer Christopher Tin and librettist Susan Soon He Stanton, to Dallas (February 12–20, 2027). The mainstage opera season concludes with a brand-new production Wagner's LOHENGRIN (March 5–13, 2027), sung in German. TDO's two family operas, THE BREMEN TOWN MUSICIANS (October 17, 2026, & February 21, 2027) and Portman's THE LITTLE PRINCE (November 8, 2026, & February 13, 2027), both sung in English, will also be available for purchase. Patrons can purchase tickets for the Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert (January 30, 2027), Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital featuring Christiane Karg (January 31, 2027), and the Phyllis A. and Thomas H. McCasland, Jr. Lone Star Vocal Competition (March 12, 2027) as well.

Starting at $27, single tickets for mainstage operas can be purchased online at dallasopera.org or by calling Patron Services (Mon–Thurs, 10 AM–5 PM) at 214.443.1000. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more and can be purchased by contacting Group Sales via phone (214.443.1022) or email (groupsales@dallasopera.org). Explore the season here.

Additionally, choose-your-own subscription packages are available beginning today, July 20. Patrons can save up to 10%-off when they book subscription seats to three or more mainstage opera productions.

Above photo credit: Curtis Brown Photography

The Dallas Opera 2026/2027 Season Tickets to go on Sale to the Public Next Week Image


Photo Credit: Curtis Brown Photography
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