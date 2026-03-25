The Calpilli Mexican Dance Company to Perform DÍA DE MUERTOS in Coppell

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The Calpilli Mexican Dance Company is coming to Coppell with their show Día de Muertos on May 2 at 2 PM & 7:30 PM. Día de Muertos is a timeless love story that spans the boundary between the living and the departed and is full of Mexican tradition told entirely through folk and classical music and dance.

In a small town in southern Mexico, a joyous celebration turns tragic when a love triangle leads to Lupita's untimely death. Journeying to Mictlán, the world of the departed, she encounters La Catrina, who grants her a chance to return and say goodbye to her beloved Raul. Through heartbreak and hope, the story unfolds as a moving tribute to love, loss, and the enduring connection between the living and those who have passed.

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company's performances are like the traditions of Mexico: colorful, passionate, and inviting. They celebrate the rich, regional dance traditions of Mexico's diverse cultural history, interpreted through its charismatic and unique artistic vision. The original concept for Día de Muertos premiered in 2004 at Queens Theatre in the Park named Tiempo de Cempazuchitl/Time of the Marigold. The final production of the story premiered at Queens Theatre in 2016 under the artistic direction of Alberto Lopez Herrera, dramaturg and co-story writer Roberto Lara, with music direction by George Saenz. The NY Examiner said “It cannot be emphasized enough how special this production is, providing an educational experience to those not fully aware of the depth and diversity of Mexican culture and dance.”

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company was founded in New York City in 2003 by Artistic Director Alberto Lopez, Myrta Duran, Daniel Jaquez, and Managing Director Juan Castaño. Calpulli's mission is to celebrate the rich diversity of Mexican and Mexican-American cultural heritage through dance-based programming including live music. To this end, the organization produces professional performances via its touring company, designs arts-in-education programming, and provides low-cost, high-quality arts-in-education programming throughout New York City, most notably its program Calpulli Community. Calpulli aspires to be an entity that is celebrated by its community while remaining accessible to a broader, mainstream audience. The name “Calpulli” in the Nahuatl language means “family” and “big house.” We are a calpulli of dancers, musicians, and teaching artists.