Texas Ballet Theater to Stage A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will present the world premiere of Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.'s latest ballet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, May 6-8 at Winspear Opera House on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus in Dallas and May 20-22 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

A Midsummer Night's Dream is the first new, full-length ballet Stevenson has choreographed since joining the nonprofit ballet company in 2003. The last full-length ballet he created was Cleopatra, choreographed in 2000 while Stevenson was Artistic Director at Houston Ballet.

"I'm so happy to work with the talented dancers of our Company while creating this full-length ballet," Stevenson said. "I am working to make a whimsical and magical production that will enchant the audience."

The ballet is based on Shakespeare's story of the same name and will feature sets designed by famed theatrical costume and set designer David Walker.

The production is noteworthy for another reason: 19-year veteran Company Dancer Carolyn Judson will retire after the ballet's run. She will originate the role of Titania, one of the lead characters in A Midsummer Night's Dream. Patrons may recognize Judson from her leading roles in many TBT ballets, including The Nutcracker and this season's performances of Star Crossed and George Balanchine's Serenade.

A Midsummer Night's Dream is family-friendly and has a run time of approximately two hours. Patrons can purchase tickets by visiting the website or calling the Box Office at 877-828-9200 option 1. Current COVID-19 safety policies encourage patrons to wear masks in the theaters, and policies are subject to change based on the public health landscape at the time of performances.

