Texas Ballet Theater Announces CINDERELLA, GISELLE ANd More For 2024-2025 Season

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) has announced its 2024-2025 season, promising a lineup that weaves together revered classics, fresh narratives, and creative innovations. This season is set to captivate audiences with its imaginative storytelling and breathtaking performances, showcasing the unparalleled talent and artistry of TBT's dancers and choreographers.

Cinderella

September 13-15 & September 20-22, 2024

Kickstarting the season is Ben Stevenson's enchanting production of Cinderella, a timeless tale of splendor and romance that transports audiences to a magical realm of fairy dust, glass slippers, and hilariously wicked stepsisters. This beloved story of love triumphant is choreographed to the mesmerizing score of Sergey Prokofiev, promising a performance of unparalleled beauty and grace at both Bass Performance Hall and Winspear Opera House.

The Nutcracker

November 29-December 8 & December 13-29, 2024

The holiday season will sparkle with the joy and wonder of Ben Stevenson's spectacular production of The Nutcracker. Set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score, this perennial favorite invites audiences into an enchanting vision of merriment and delight, making it an essential part of any holiday tradition. Performances will grace the stages of Bass Performance Hall and Winspear Opera House, presenting sponsor, Akin.

International Woman

February 21-23 & February 28-March 2, 2025

In a groundbreaking celebration of female creativity and choreography, TBT presents International Woman in February. This compelling evening is dedicated entirely to works by female choreographers, showcasing a diverse array of pieces that explore the nuances of human connection, emotion, and the joy of dance. Highlights include Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Shibuya Blues, a riveting exploration of modern life and dance; Lamentation Variations, inspired by Martha Graham's elegy in movement; Martha Graham's whimsical Maple Leaf Rag; and Natalie Weir's vibrant Jabula, a celebration of motion and dance through the music of Hans Zimmer's The Power of One. Performances will be held at Bass Performance Hall and Wyly Theatre.

Giselle

May 2-4 & May 16-18, 2025

Closing the season is a world premiere of Giselle, where TBT's Artistic Director, Tim O'Keefe, intricately builds upon the foundational choreography of Jean Coralli, Jules Perrot, and Marius Petipa to present his own brilliant interpretation of this iconic masterpiece. Set to the hauntingly beautiful composition of Adolphe Adam, this production tells the tragic tale of love, betrayal, and redemption. Experience this brilliant interpretation of an iconic masterpiece at Bass Performance Hall and Winspear Opera House.

About Texas Ballet Theater

Founded in 1961, Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) is a non-profit, fully professional ballet company whose mission is to create, present and tour world-class ballet, from classical to cutting-edge, and promote its appreciation, accessibility and technical mastery among students, pre-professionals and audiences of all ages. TBT is the only arts organization to serve as a resident company in two venues: AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas and Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.