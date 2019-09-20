TUCK EVERLASTING Opens Children's Theatre Season in October

Happy State Bank and Casa Mañana Children's Theatre presents Tuck Everlasting, October 4-20, sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. Tickets are on sale now.

What would you do if you had all eternity? Based on the best-selling children's classic by Natalie Babbitt, Tuck Everlasting tells the story of eleven-year-old Winnie Foster, who yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence. When she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family, she gets more than she could have ever imagined. After learning about the magic behind the Tucks' unending youth, Winnie must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey. This show is suitable for most audiences.

The show stars Jude Lewis as "Winnie Foster" with David Midkiff as "Jesse Tuck," Sarah Gay as "Mae Tuck," James Chandler as "Angus Tuck" and Ryan Friedman as "Miles Tuck." Additional cast members include Lamar Jefferson as "Man in Yellow Suit," Lauren LeBlanc as "Mom," Corbin Ross as "Hugo" and Sonny Franks as "Constable Joe." Myah Durham, Ally Ramsey, Lance McDougall and Clark Jones make up the ensemble.

Creative team members include B.J. Cleveland as director, Merrill West as choreographer, Vonda K. Bowling as music director, Tara Houston as scenic designer, Jonathan "JP" Parke as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair, wig and make-up designer.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $51 and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 or by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre box office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Friday, October 4 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, October 5 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday, October 6 at 2 p.m., Friday, October 11 at 6:30 p.m.*, Saturday, October 12 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m., Friday, October 18 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, October 19 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday, October 20 at 2 p.m.

*deaf interpreted performance

Photo credit: Chip Tompkins





