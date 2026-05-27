THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE To Be Presented By Undermain Theatre

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Undermain Theatre will present The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe by Jane Wagner. This one-woman comedy runs June 11 - 28, 2026.

A one woman tour-de-force performance piece which won The Drama Desk Award and The New York Drama Critics Circle Award as well as a Tony for Best Actress. From Trudy, the homeless savant, to Chrissy, the vapid gym bunny, this parade of engaging and insightful character studies all performed by one actress.

Jane Wagner's ever-timely, iconic, one-woman show, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, examines American society, art, and human connectivity and explores the feminist movement. As one actor transforms into a series of other archetypal characters, they become the play's guiding conscience for the audience—a comical, quirky, and outlandish conveyor of the nuances of American society. Under the guidance of this beloved narrator, and her non-stop comic observations, the audience is treated to a mischievously clever observer of the society around her and the universe at large portrayed by the phenomenal Marianne Galloway, an Underman Company Member.

Jane Wagner, one of America's most distinguished playwrights, has won numerous awards, including several Emmys for writing and producing and a Writer's Guild Award for her work in television. Wagner has also won a New York Drama Critics' Circle Special Award and a New York Drama Desk Award for her Broadway success, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe as well as a CableAce Award for Executive Producing the film adaptation. She has three Grammy nominations for comedy albums she wrote with Lily Tomlin: Modern Scream, And That's the Truth, and On Stage; and two Peabody Awards—the first for the CBS television special, J.T., and the second for the ABC television special, Edith Ann's Christmas: Just Say Noël.

Undermain offers $5 discounts to all performances except Previews for Seniors, Students and Educators, Industry Artists and KERA members. Special $15 Student and Educator tickets are available for performances on June 14, 18, 21 and 26. Theatre Professional's Night on Friday June 26, $15 tickets for all theatre professionals. Subscription packages are also available and offer as much as a one-third discount over single ticket pricing. There will be an American Sign Language interpreted performance on June 19.

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