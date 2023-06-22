Stolen Shakespeare Guild's Production Of THE SOUND OF MUSIC Opens Next Week

The production is directed by Lauren and Jason Morgan with music direction by Lauren Morgan, choreography by Hanna Green, and assistant directed by Jake Kelly Harris.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Stolen Shakespeare Guild presents "The Sound of Music", sponsored by Presidio, featuring music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, and suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp.

The show will run from June 30th to July 23rd, 2023, at Arts Fort Worth located at 1300 Gendy St, Fort Worth, TX 76107, in the Sanders Theater. 

The production is directed by Lauren and Jason Morgan with music direction by Lauren Morgan, choreography by Hanna Green, and assistant directed by Jake Kelly Harris.

Tickets are available at our website, Click Here.

Thursday and Friday Night Tickets: Adult $20.00 / Senior and Student $19.00/ Child 12 and under $16.00Saturday Night Tickets: Adult $28.00 / Senior and Student $26.00 / Child 12 and under $16.00Matinee Tickets: $25.00Special Event with Show on July 8th, 2023 @ 1:00 p.m.: $40.00.





