Stolen Shakespeare Guild Hosts Classics Festival, Volume 3

Stolen Shakespeare Guild is proud to present our highly anticipated Classics Festival, Volume 3, showcasing two timeless masterpieces: "The Miser" by Molière and "Antigone" by Sophocles, translated by Bob Woodruff. The festival is scheduled to run from October 6th to October 22nd, 2023, hosted at Arts Fort Worth, at 1300 Gendy St, Fort Worth, TX 76107, within the Sanders Theater. The festival is directed by Lauren and Jason Morgan and stage managed by Hugo Morales. "The Miser" has received a PG rating from SSG, while "Antigone" has been classified as PG-13, with the latter's rating primarily attributed to its portrayal of suicide.
Join in to celebrate the richness of the theatrical heritage with these remarkable plays. For ticket information, showtimes, and further details, please visit Click Here. Secure your seats now for the Stolen Shakespeare Guild Classics Festival, Volume 3.
Molière's hysterical farce, The Miser, showcases the conflict between love and money through the escapades of multiple pairs of lovers and one hilarious, stingy old miser. Don't miss out on this uproarious theatrical masterpiece that will leave you in stitches!
Allen Walker* as HARPAGON
Garrison Roller as CLÉANTE
Ashley Hawkins as ÉLISE
Hunter Wilson-Leal as VALÈRE
Steven Young as ANSELME
Cheyenne Haynes as MARIANNE
Cory Carter* as FROSINE,
Adrian Theisen as MASTER SIMON
Brian Davis as MASTER JACQUES
Jack Spurgin as LA FLÈCHE
Donna McNamara as BRINDAVOINE
Olivia Hopkins as LA MERLUCHE
Kyle Sapienza as A MAGISTRATE
Experience the timeless tragedy of Sophocles' Antigone, an ancient tale with modern relevance that explores themes of loyalty, destiny, and sacrifice in the face of oppression. Join us for this powerful and thought-provoking theatrical event.
Cheyenne Haynes as ANTIGONE
Cory Carter* as ISMENE
Steven Young as CREON, King of Thebes
Hunter Wilson-Leal as HAEMON, Son of Creon, betrothed to Antigone
Donna McNamara as EURYDICE, wife of Creon
Allen Walker* as TEIRESIAS, the prophet
Adrian Theisen as LEADER OF CHORUS
Kyle Sapienza as A WATCHMAN
Morgan Sapienza as A MESSENGER / CHORUS
Jasmine Mesre as A MESSENGER / CHORUS
Brian Davis as CHORUS
Ashley Hawkins as CHORUS
Olivia Hopkins as CHORUS
Garrison Roller as CHORUS
Jack Spurgin as CHORUS
*SSG Ensemble Member
