Stolen Shakespeare Guild Announces Cast of Mel Brook's THE PRODUCERS
The production is directed by Nathan Autrey, with choreography by Jessica Peterson, and music direction by Lauren Morgan.
Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theatre company, is happy to announced the cast for THE PRODUCERS, a Mel Brooks musical, with book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, and based in the 1968 film.
The production is directed by Nathan Autrey, with choreography by Jessica Peterson, and music direction by Lauren Morgan.
Tickets are available at our website, www.stolenshakespeareguild.org. / Ticket price range $20.00 - $28.00 / (One special event performance on October 15 @ 7:00 P.M. $40.00) Performance location is at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St. Fort Worth, TX 76107.
The Cast
Keith J. Warren as Max Bialystock
Dakota James as Leo Bloom
Robert Bradford Smith as Roger Debris
Rudy Lopez as Carmen Ghia
Ashley Cutright as Ulla
Adam Michael Thomas as Franz
The Ensemble:
Cooper Reed Feagan
Will Frederick
Alysha Gonzalez
Hanna Green
Olivia Hopkins
Lauren Jordan
Saffron Makoutz
Jennise Streaty
Felipe Trejo
Stephen Wykle