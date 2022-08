Stolen Shakespeare Guild Announces Cast of Mel Brook's THE PRODUCERS

Upright Theatre Company in Euless, TX will present Next to Normal, playing Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 25 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm.

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) announced the addition of Olivia de Guzman and Gary Adler to the theater's staff of resident artists. Adler will join the theater as Resident Music Director and de Guzman will be the newest member of the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company as this year's Linda and Bill Custard SMU Meadows Actor.