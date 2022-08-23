Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stolen Shakespeare Guild Announces Cast of Mel Brook's THE PRODUCERS

The production is directed by Nathan Autrey, with choreography by Jessica Peterson, and music direction by Lauren Morgan. 

Register for Dallas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  
Stolen Shakespeare Guild Announces Cast of Mel Brook's THE PRODUCERS
Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theatre company, is happy to announced the cast for THE PRODUCERS, a Mel Brooks musical, with book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, and based in the 1968 film.
The production is directed by Nathan Autrey, with choreography by Jessica Peterson, and music direction by Lauren Morgan.
Tickets are available at our website, www.stolenshakespeareguild.org. / Ticket price range $20.00 - $28.00 / (One special event performance on October 15 @ 7:00 P.M. $40.00) Performance location is at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St. Fort Worth, TX 76107.

The Cast

Keith J. Warren as Max Bialystock
Dakota James as Leo Bloom
Robert Bradford Smith as Roger Debris
Rudy Lopez as Carmen Ghia
Ashley Cutright as Ulla
Adam Michael Thomas as Franz

The Ensemble:

Cooper Reed Feagan
Will Frederick
Alysha Gonzalez
Hanna Green
Olivia Hopkins
Lauren Jordan
Saffron Makoutz
Jennise Streaty
Felipe Trejo
Stephen Wykle




More Hot Stories For You


NEXT TO NORMAL to Open at Upright Theatre Company in SeptemberNEXT TO NORMAL to Open at Upright Theatre Company in September
August 22, 2022

Upright Theatre Company in Euless, TX will present Next to Normal, playing Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 25 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm.
Dallas Theater Center Welcomes New Resident ArtistsDallas Theater Center Welcomes New Resident Artists
August 18, 2022

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) announced the addition of Olivia de Guzman and Gary Adler to the theater's staff of resident artists. Adler will join the theater as Resident Music Director and de Guzman will be the newest member of the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company as this year's Linda and Bill Custard SMU Meadows Actor. 
Bluegrass Group Damn Tall Buildings To Perform At Coppell Art Center On September 9 Bluegrass Group Damn Tall Buildings To Perform At Coppell Art Center On September 9 
August 16, 2022

Coppell Arts Center will welcome dynamic bluegrass quartet Damn Tall Buildings to Coppell on Friday, September 9 at 7:30 PM. Known for their fully-immersive and truly electrifying performances, this unique band explores more modern production while staying true to their soulful storytelling and foot-stomping grooves.
Cast Announced for GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Presented by Tumbleweed ProductionsCast Announced for GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Presented by Tumbleweed Productions
August 16, 2022

Tumbleweed Productions has announced the cast of Rajiv Joseph's 'Gruesome Playground Injuries', coming August 26 - 2 at the CASP work studio F.
CARNIVAL! Comes to Garland Civic Theatre Next MonthCARNIVAL! Comes to Garland Civic Theatre Next Month
August 16, 2022

Garland Civic Theatre will present the musical Carnival! by Bob Merrill, Michael Stewart, Helen Deutsch & Gower Champion at Granville Arts Center September 9-25, 2022.