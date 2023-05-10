Stage West Announces Special Youth Scholarship

The scholarship is designed to provide equal opportunities to students who may not have the financial resources to participate in the program.

Stage West has announced the Rob Bosquez Opportunity Scholarship, a new initiative aimed at providing talented young people ages 13-18 with the chance to attend the theatre's annual Summer Conservatory program free of charge. Named in honor of Rob Bosquez, a beloved local theatre teacher and playwright, the scholarship is designed to provide equal opportunities to students who may not have the financial resources to participate in the program.

Rob Bosquez, a Fort Worth native, has dedicated his life to creating theatre with and for the youth in the community. As an outreach teaching artist and educational playwright, he has played a key role in establishing landmark programs such as the Neighborhood Play Contest and Festival of the Kid. Stage West's education department is proud to offer this scholarship through generous grant funding, ensuring that even more young people can benefit from Rob's dedication to the arts.

The Rob Bosquez Opportunity Scholarship is open to all students, with a strong encouragement for those from marginalized communities, such as POC and BIPOC, to apply. Eligible students must be available to attend the full-time conservatory program, which runs from July 10 to 28, 2023.

The scholarship application period is open now until May 22, with winners to be announced by June 1. Awardees will be contacted via email. Each family is eligible to submit an application for one full scholarship to the Summer Conservatory program (an $800 value). The application can be found at https://tinyurl.com/SWTaidapp, and general information about the scholarship can be found at https://www.stagewest.org/rob-scholarship.

The Summer Conservatory offers an immersive, skill-building experience through classes, workshops, and a full production, providing a safe space for students to develop their skills and prepare for future careers in the performing arts. The program has a long history of nurturing young talent, with many students returning to spend their summers at the theatre.

Stage West's Executive Producer, Dana Schultes, said, "Stage West's education programming has always been a place where students from all backgrounds and socioeconomic status are welcome. The Stage West team firmly believes that every young person deserves a chance to experience the magic of theatre, and the launching of this scholarship is a testament to that belief."

For more information about the Rob Bosquez Opportunity Scholarship, please contact Aaron Dias at aaron@stagewest.org.



