Sixth Annual M.A.D.E. Event Returns to Stage West

Stage West presents its sixth annual M.A.D.E., an community indoor festival event, featuring Music, Arts & Crafts, Drinks and Eats with local origins. This event was made possible in part by an economic development grant to Stage West Theatre from the Texas Commission on the Arts. The purpose of the grant is to introduce the local community to new areas of the city in an effort to promote economic growth and development. Come celebrate our creative community!

Live music by Glenda and John Walker, Victor Andrada, Jordan Cleaver and more.

Artists from across the area will gather to sell prints and originals of their paintings, photographs, jewelry and more. Participating artists include Bug and Mowl,

Catherine Snow, Danette's Urban Oasis, Debbie Ezmerlian, Denice Acebo, Designs by Delana, Eureka Artisan, Ina Crow Paper Jewelry, Jay Gardner, J Grumbling Jewelry, Kiting Creations, Letter Lounge, Linda Neubauer Pottery, Not By Sight Illustrations, Not Just Canvas, Plant-Artica, Roger Kaiser Crafty Guy, Ruby Bellows Tin Type, Samantha Sanders, Shanna Steele, Shiny Penny, Silversmith Works, Sugar Momma Scrubs, Threads By Amor, Tucker Ink FW, TxWeaver, wildtoad toffee, and more.

PAY WHAT YOU CAN; suggested $10; $5 minimum when using a card.

All proceeds benefit Stage West, a 501(c)3 organization.

Photo Credit: Stage West





