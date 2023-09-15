SWEENEY TODD Comes to Lakeside Community Theatre in October

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street originally won 8 Tony Awards for its 1979 Broadway premiere, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score, and has won dozens of major awards across its subsequent London and Broadway revivals. Sweeney Todd boasts music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, based on a play by Christopher Bond.

Though the show is set in Victorian-era London, in the midst of a particular religiopolitical climate, the key themes and events will resonate with contemporary audiences and artists. Sweeney Todd is known by many as a bloody tale of obsession and revenge, and an allegory for capitalism and class warfare. According to director Sienna Riehle, it is also a tale of corruption: "Power and greed can corrupt a person, but so can grief and trauma. Sweeney Todd is the clear protagonist, and a victim in his own story, but he eventually makes many victims of his own. In this musical thriller, even would-be heroes are corrupted."

Accompanying Riehle on the production team of Sweeney Todd is John Norine Jr. (Music Director), Daniel Vanegas (Choreographer), Kyley Woods (Stage Manager), Lauren Collins (Assistant Stage Manager), Keegan Arnold (Set and Lighting Designer), and Logan Coley Broker-Faught (Costume Designer).

Sweeney Todd features performances by Malcolm Payne Jr., Caroline Rivera, Steven Singleton II, Tyler Halbrooks, Lauren Hallowell, Campbell Bovaird, Kate Larson, Tim Lizarraga, Reagan Wren, Dylan S. Mobley, Gideon Ethridge, Jill Baker, Kate Burke, Tatum Eckert, and collaborative pianist Kelley Poché Rodriguez.

Tickets are $25 General Admission, and $22 for Senior/Student Admission. The show runs Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00pm from October 13th until November 3rd, followed by one Saturday matinee at 3:00pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.LCTTheColony.com.

Performances will be held at Lakeside Community Theatre, located at 6303 Main Street in The Colony, Texas.