SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series

World Ballet Series continues its 2023-2024 season with a new production of Swan Lake, one of the most beloved ballets of all time. Now in its second full season, the ambitious series brings entertaining original productions of classic ballets to cities across the United States. Swan Lake is brought to life by an exceptional, multinational ensemble of 50 dancers, vivid hand-painted sets, detailed hand-crafted costumes and rich story telling. Tchaikovsky's unforgettable music will be performed live by local orchestras in select cities. World Ballet Series' Swan Lake is produced by Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions. Performances run February 8 through May 19, 2024.

“We are delighted to share the beauty and thrill of live ballet with audiences across the country, many for the very first time” said producers Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick. “We believe that ballet is for everyone, and the response from audiences across the country has proven that. We are proud to offer our biggest tour yet with Swan Lake, and our first ever performances with live music performed by local orchestras.”

Swan Lake features Marius Petipa's original choreography, lovingly retouched by Nadezhda Kalinina. Sergey Novikov is the scenic and costume designer, with special effects and makeup designed by Irina Strukova. For performances with orchestra, Vadim Nikitin is the conductor.

Prior to the coast-to-coast tour of Swan Lake, World Ballet Series' 2023-2024 season included Cinderella (September to November, 2023) and The Nutcracker (November and December, 2023).

In select cities, Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions also offers a free, fun and entertaining Ballet for All Masterclass for local communities. Taught by World Ballet Series cast members, Ballet for All is specifically developed for participants with no previous ballet experience. Participants will meet cast members, be introduced to ballet basics including examples of its silent theatrical language, and thrill to demonstrations by the cast. More information can be found online at WorldBalletSeries.com/Masterclass.

Based in Los Angeles, Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions is led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, who create, produce, and tour original productions of some of the world's most cherished ballets as part of World Ballet Series. Through their work, Gorskaya and Hartwick aim to develop the ballet audiences of tomorrow and ensure that the whole country has access to the art form. To date, World Ballet Series has travelled to more than 280 cities reaching an audience of more than 250,000, many of whom are first time attendees to a ballet.

World Ballet Series

Swan Lake

2024 U.S. Tour

www.WorldBalletSeries.com

*features live music performed by local orchestras

See the full list of tour stops Click Here.