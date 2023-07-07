SUPERIOR DONUTS Comes to Theatre Arlington This Month

Just three weeks after the closing of Fly by Night, which was met with rave reviews from Dallas Voice, Onstage NTX, and several other outlets, Theatre Arlington is continuing its 50th Anniversary season with Tracy Letts’ dramatic comedy Superior Donuts.

Superior Donuts is a contemporary play that explores the unlikely friendship between Arthur Przybyszewski, the owner of a rundown donut shop in Chicago’s north side, and Franco Wicks, a young African-American man with dreams of becoming a great writer. Set against the backdrop of a changing neighborhood, this poignant dramedy explores the redemptive power of friendship.

The cast of Theatre Arlington’s summer dramedy features both familiar faces from earlier this season such as Samantha Padilla, Tanner Mobley (Gypsy) and David Fenley (Noises Off), and newcomers to TA including JR Bradford in the role of Officer Bailey.

Heading up the production as Arthur is veteran actor Ivan Klousia. While this is Klousia’s debut at Theatre Arlington, North Texas audiences might know him from his numerous credits with Stage West, Undermain Theatre, Shakespeare Dallas, and Dallas Theater Center. Playing opposite him is young up-and-comer Reginald Dunlap II, who recently appeared in If Pretty Hurts… last year with Jubilee Theatre in Fort Worth. The duo’s chemistry is a major element of the play’s unique and hilarious energy.

Behind the scenes, there is another dynamic duo whose artistic input is helping shape this special production. This is far from the directorial team Sharon Kaye Miller and Larry Cure’s first collaboration. The pair taught together at Arlington’s Martin High School.

Cure’s extensive career as an educator stretches across several decades and includes numerous accolades and honors. Cure founded the theatre program at Arlington’s Martin High School. He directed 15 UIL State-Qualifying One-Act Play productions during his time at Martin (5 alongside Miller). Of those appearances, his productions won twice and places as the runner-up four times. For his long and unique career Cure has received the Outstanding High School Teacher Award from UT Austin Texas Exes Association. He was recognized as Outstanding Theatre Educator by the Live Theatre League of Tarrant County in 2007 and named Martin High School Teacher of the Year in 1990. He was honored with the UIL Southwestern Bell Award for Sponsor Excellence in 1990 and in 2016 was an Arlington Aware Foundation Outstanding Teacher finalist.

Since her retirement from Martin, Sharon Kaye Miller has become a member of TTAO serving as a UIL One-Act Play adjudicator and a One-Act Play clinician helping high schools prepare for One-Act Play contests. Miller has been a staple at Theatre Arlington for years now, serving on the Board of Directors and having directed and costumed numerous recent productions including Sylvia, Dead Man’s Cell Phone and Ripcord.

When asked about what attracted the pair to Superior Donuts, Miller stated “We both like things that are profound, timely. And we both like things that can make the audience both laugh and cry in the same sitting.” Speaking of their method which she describes as “organic directing”, Miller explained “Larry and I aren’t heavy-handed. We like to suggest, then let [the actor’s] instincts take control. This group has taken to this story beautifully… We let them play, and we keep a lot of it in the show.”

Their naturalistic take on directing compliments Letts’ style beautifully. The story places us in a time and place. We truly feel like we have taken a detour to a run-down donut shop in Chicago. It is within this vivid world that these hilariously flawed characters begin the tough work of changing the way they see the world.

Behind the scenes, many familiar creative talents are working to bring the shop to life. Production and Stage Manager, Maria Leon Hickox, Bryan Stevenson (Scenic and Lighting Designer), Victoria Esquibell (Sound Designer / Assistant Stage Manager), Robin Dotson (Properties Designer) and Kevin Brown (Set Dresser) all have recent credits at TA.

Superior Donuts will open on Friday, July 21st, and performances will continue through Sunday, August 6th.