STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Theatre Arlington in May

Theatre Arlington has announced its upcoming production of Steel Magnolias, the beloved Southern comedy-drama written by Robert Harling.



Set in a small Louisiana town, the play revolves around a group of vibrant Southern women who gather at Truvy's beauty salon to share their joys and sorrows. As they navigate life's trials and tribulations, they provide each other with support and plenty of laughter. While audiences likely know the story from its iconic 1989 film adaptation starring Julia Roberts and Dolly Parton, this production promises a fresh take on the story.



Theatre Arlington Executive Producer Steven D. Morris is directing a star-studded cast full of Dallas-Fort Worth favorites. The play will feature Shannon McGrann as Truvy, GeCamri Amberay as Annelle, Myiesha J. Duff as Clairee, Olivia Cinquepalmi as Shelby, Cara Serber as M’Lynn and Cheryl Ford-Mente as Ouiser.



The world of Truvy’s salon will be brought to life through sound design by Victoria Esquibell, costume design by Hope Cox, prop design by Robin Dotson, and set and lighting Design by Theatre Arlington Technical Director Bryan Stevenson.



This production is generously sponsored by Al Clark State Farm Insurance and Financial Services.



Steel Magnolias will open May 3 at 7:30 pm and will close May 19 at 2 pm.

