SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to the Firehouse Theatre

Performances run February 8-25, 2024.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

The Firehouse Theatre is welcoming audiences back to the Renaissance with the musical comedy, Something Rotten! running February 8–25. The musical transports audiences back to the 1590s where brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.

Director Alex S. Freeman, who also directed last year’s production of Spamalot, takes on another big musical comedy with a historical flair. “This show has something for everyone to love.‘Something Rotten!’ combines three of my favorite things in theatre - Shakespeare, big musical numbers, and deep silliness – which makes it both a delight to be working on, and for audiences to come enjoy,” says Freeman. Firehouse favorite Grant Hollowell, who will star as Nick Bottom, comments “People who hate Shakespeare will love this show. And people who love Shakespeare will enjoy it even more.”

Tickets to Something Rotten! running at The Firehouse Theatre from February 8–25, are $36 for adults and $32 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Preview (Thursday, February 8) and Saturday matinee performances are $32. Walk-up Rush Tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the Box Office. Rush Tickets are $15 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. Opening Night of Something Rotten! will be on Friday, February 9. Visit Click Here for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch. 

Cast:

Nick Bottom - Grant Hollowell

Nigel Bottom - Nicholas Haas

Bea - Briana Berk

Portia - Faith Grier

Shakespeare - Luke Weber

Nostradamus - Hunter Lewis

Brother Jeremiah - Jason Philip Solís

Shylock - Scott Straus

Minstrel/Ensemble - Octavian Lewis

Ensemble - Cam Hayes, Geoff Lutz, Danielle Smith, Emily Dye, Dakota Britvich, Rachel Nabarrette, Will Shafer, Justin Konopka, Jessica Deskewies

 

Production Team:

Director - Alex S. Freeman
Music Director- Jason Philip Solís

Choreographer -Kelsey Jordan Ward

Assistant Director - Pamela Anglero

Stage Manager - Hannah Tolle

Scenic Design and Construction - Logan Uhtenwoldt and Maggie Sproul

Costume Design - Dayna Dutton

Lighting Design - Hank Baldree

Sound Design - Dylan Hearn

Dance Captain - Jessica Deskewies




