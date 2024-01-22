SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to the Firehouse Theatre

Performances run February 8-25, 2024.
The Firehouse Theatre is welcoming audiences back to the Renaissance with the musical comedy, Something Rotten! running February 8–25. The musical transports audiences back to the 1590s where brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.
Director Alex S. Freeman, who also directed last year’s production of Spamalot, takes on another big musical comedy with a historical flair. “This show has something for everyone to love.‘Something Rotten!’ combines three of my favorite things in theatre - Shakespeare, big musical numbers, and deep silliness – which makes it both a delight to be working on, and for audiences to come enjoy,” says Freeman. Firehouse favorite Grant Hollowell, who will star as Nick Bottom, comments “People who hate Shakespeare will love this show. And people who love Shakespeare will enjoy it even more.”
Tickets to Something Rotten! running at The Firehouse Theatre from February 8–25, are $36 for adults and $32 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Preview (Thursday, February 8) and Saturday matinee performances are $32. Walk-up Rush Tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the Box Office. Rush Tickets are $15 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. Opening Night of Something Rotten! will be on Friday, February 9. Visit Click Here for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.
Nick Bottom - Grant Hollowell
Nigel Bottom - Nicholas Haas
Bea - Briana Berk
Portia - Faith Grier
Shakespeare - Luke Weber
Nostradamus - Hunter Lewis
Brother Jeremiah - Jason Philip Solís
Shylock - Scott Straus
Minstrel/Ensemble - Octavian Lewis
Ensemble - Cam Hayes, Geoff Lutz, Danielle Smith, Emily Dye, Dakota Britvich, Rachel Nabarrette, Will Shafer, Justin Konopka, Jessica Deskewies
Director - Alex S. Freeman
Music Director- Jason Philip Solís
Choreographer -Kelsey Jordan Ward
Assistant Director - Pamela Anglero
Stage Manager - Hannah Tolle
Scenic Design and Construction - Logan Uhtenwoldt and Maggie Sproul
Costume Design - Dayna Dutton
Lighting Design - Hank Baldree
Sound Design - Dylan Hearn
Dance Captain - Jessica Deskewies
