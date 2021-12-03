Rover Dramawerks in Plano Announces 22nd Season Lineup

Rover Dramawerks has announced their 22nd Season, with all shows to take place at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in historic downtown Plano.

Rover opens the season with the wickedly funny Love Loves a Pornographer by Jeff Goode, running January 13-22; followed by Sweet Revenge, a new comedy by Julie Zaffarano, one of Rover's previous new play contest winners, running March 17-26. Then running June 9-25 is the comedy/farce Artifice by Anne Flanagan; followed by the hilarious Steve Martin classic, The Underpants, running August 4-20. Rounding out the season is the thriller Stone Cold Murder by James Cawood, running October 13-29. Rover is also excited to announce that all shows this season will be directed by women.

Performances for all shows will be Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m. The first Thursday of each run is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Regular ticket prices are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and 5-show season subscription packages are also available for $85.00.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.