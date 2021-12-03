Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rover Dramawerks in Plano Announces 22nd Season Lineup

pixeltracker

Performances for all shows will be Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Dec. 3, 2021  
Rover Dramawerks in Plano Announces 22nd Season Lineup

Rover Dramawerks has announced their 22nd Season, with all shows to take place at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in historic downtown Plano.

Rover opens the season with the wickedly funny Love Loves a Pornographer by Jeff Goode, running January 13-22; followed by Sweet Revenge, a new comedy by Julie Zaffarano, one of Rover's previous new play contest winners, running March 17-26. Then running June 9-25 is the comedy/farce Artifice by Anne Flanagan; followed by the hilarious Steve Martin classic, The Underpants, running August 4-20. Rounding out the season is the thriller Stone Cold Murder by James Cawood, running October 13-29. Rover is also excited to announce that all shows this season will be directed by women.

Performances for all shows will be Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m. The first Thursday of each run is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Regular ticket prices are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and 5-show season subscription packages are also available for $85.00.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.


Related Articles View More Dallas Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Blue Leaf Pin
Come From Away Blue Leaf Pin
Come From Away Speckled Blue Logo Mug
Come From Away Speckled Blue Logo Mug
Anastasia Journey to the Past Socks
Anastasia Journey to the Past Socks

From This Author Gigi Gervais