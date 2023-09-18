Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL at The Firehouse Theatre

The Addams Family Musical

The Firehouse Theatre

Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice

Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

Based on characters created by Charles Addams

September 14-October 1, 2023

Creative Team:

Director/Choreographer- Alli Franken

Music Director – Molly Robinson

Assistant Director – Billy Betsill

Stage Manager-Hannah Tolle

Assistant Stage Manager-Esteban Vilchez

Lighting Designer-Destini Spraggins

Costume Designer-Dayna Dutton

Sound Designer-Michael Marbry

Scenic Design-Logan Uhtenwoldt, Maggie Sproul

Cast:

Gomez Addams – Jason Philip Solís

Morticia Addams - Georgia Fender

Wednesday Addams - Delaney Wenger

Pugsley Addams - Wyatt Hartz

Uncle Fester - Grant Hollowell

Grandma - Andi Allen

Lurch - Christopher Ryal

Mal Beineke - Hunter Lewis

Alice Beineke - Hilary Allen

Lucas Beineke - Dylan Cimina

Ancestors - Emily Denner, Logan Hanson, Lisette Sandoval Perez, Payton Reeves, Danielle Smith, Maximillian Swenson

Snap! Snap! The public has spoken. Through their roots in an iconic comic strip, vintage television show, several movies, and recent Netflix series, Charles Addam’s “altogether ooky” creations have secured a place within the popular psyche. The Addams Family rivals the Kardashian clan when it comes to franchises, and this musical comedy’s enduring popularity demonstrates the real star power of their brand. Addam’s characters have proved to be more than merely macabre. They are at the bottom of their blackened hearts, the quintessential modern family.

The Firehouse Theatre’s latest production brings the entire family tree to local audiences just in time for the spooky season. Judging by the robust crowds in Farmer’s Branch on opening weekend, North Texas is ready for such chilly adventures. Director Alli Franken states, “I’m thrilled to bring The Addams Family to Farmers Branch and remind audiences that families- whether born or chosen, adopted or happenstance- are not defined by their shape, size, or level of dismemberment, but rather by the one bond that unites us all. Love."

The musical’s plot seizes this ideal. Boiled down the story follows family patriarch, Gomez (Jason Philip Solís) as he discovers his darling daughter, Wednesday (Delaney Wenger) is not so little anymore. Even worse, she has fallen for a guy, Lucas (Dylan Cimina), who seems strangely normal. When he brings his parents, Mal (Hunter Lewis), and Alice Beineke (Hilary Allen) for a meal which includes the gothic mother of the bride, Morticia (Georgia Fender), pothead grandma (Andi Allen), and tortured-loving Pugsley (Wyatt Hartz) various mishaps, and misadventures ensue. The families find common footing even when the dinner party goes completely topsy-turvy. A side plot involving Uncle Fester’s (Grant Hollowell) infatuation with the moon adds to the action while a monocyclic Lurch (Christopher Ryal) and a bevy of ghostly ancestors (Emily Denner, Logan Hanson, Lisette Sandoval Perez, Payton Reeves, Danielle Smith, Maximillian Swenson) round out the cast.

This production marks Franken's directorial debut at The Firehouse Theatre, and she guides such a large undertaking well. The ghost-powdered transitions keep this juggernaut’s pace brisk and add laughs. However, there are a few moments where scene work is lost in the darker corners of the stage. Franken’s choreography always shines through though, especially in numbers like “Just Around the Corner”. The attention given to smaller, precise movements denotes a polished air, and understanding space. Molly Robinson’s musical direction is impeccable. All harmonies blend like butter, and the solo numbers uniformly smooth. Assistant Director, Billy Betsill’s well-known comic chops keep the laughs coming, except the house-left audience misses one of the best gags involving a leaf blower. That joke deserves center stage! Altogether, Firehouse’s directional team delivers a fun-filled musical romp.

On the technical side, results are a bit more uneven. Michael Marbry’s soundscape is a delight. While Logan Uhtenwoldt, and Maggie Sproul’s set under-whelms in execution. Several production elements, such as an inquisitor chair feels sloppy. Destini Spraggins’ lighting makes numbers like “Tango de Amor” glow in a luscious red wash, yet other scenes are underlit in a dingy greyscale. Dayna Dutton’s costumes are serviceable. The ghostly ensemble’s decaying garments are a stand-out, though the devil’s missing in the detail. Morticia’s zippered slit reveal is labored, and the less said about Uncle Fester’s bald cap the better.

The FireHouse Theatre has assembled a stellar cast with a strong set of pipes. Standouts include Jason Philip Solís as Gomez, who leads and loves his family with smooth vocal styling. Delaney Wenger’s Wednesday drops droll punchlines, and a powerful belt range. While Wyatt Hartz (Pugsley) is a young performer worth watching.

Overall, this show is a sure winner for the whole family, living or recently deceased. However, nobody’s perfect. While Brickman and Elice’s book may evoke the droller elements of the original comic, a lop-sidedness remains. Like the recent series, a better title for this show might have been Gomez. The family patriarch is so heavily featured, that other elements are tragically underdeveloped. The Beinecke family could be fleshed out a bit further, and who is Grandmother? Literally.

Lippa’s score is also uneven. Many melodies fall short of memorable, and the joke of “The Moon and Me”, lingers a little too long. Still audiences (and critics!) flock to The Addams Family for laughs, and The Firehouse Theatre certainly delivers such comedy in droves. From Grant Hollowell’s ukulele -strumming Uncle Fester to Andi Allen’s scene-stealing Grandmother, and Christopher Ryal‘s Lurch, whose singular focus to a gag brings down the house; this cast is well worth a ticket.

So, make sure to catch this spirited seasonal offering while you can, since much like pumpkin spice there is a limited run. After all, Firehouse’s The Addams Family delivers much heart and haunted humor for a ghoulish good time.

Tickets to The Addams Family, running at The Firehouse Theatre from September 14 – October 1, are $36 for adults and $32 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Preview (Thursday, September 14) and Saturday matinee performances are $32. Walk-up Rush Tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the Box Office. Rush Tickets are $15 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. Opening Night of The Addams Family will be on Friday, September 15. Visit Click Here for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

PHOTO CREDIT:Jason Anderson/Pendleton Photography

Delaney Wenger as Wednesday, Jason Philip Solís as Gomez, Georgia Fender as Morticia, Wyatt Hartz as Pugsley



