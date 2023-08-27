Plano Symphony Orchestra Opens 2023/2024 Season With ¡VIVA MEXICO! Honoring Mexican Independence Day

The ¡Viva México! concert will be performed at the Eisemann Center at 8 PM on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will open their 41st Season, Out of this World, in a fantastic celebration of music and culture with ¡Viva México! Maestro Héctor Guzmán and the PSO will be joined by special guests: vocalists Fela and Dante Alcala, Mariachi Jalisciense de Antonio Jimenez, the Viva Mexico Choir, and members of Ballet Folklórico de México in an evening honoring Mexican Independence Day. Patrons can expect popular and classical Hispanic music as well as spectacular dance selections to keep the party going and make the evening a celebration like no other.

The ¡Viva México! concert will be performed at the Eisemann Center at 8 PM on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Tickets range in price from $27-$88 and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262). The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

“The best of Mexico in one concert: the music, the songs, the dance! And what better day to do it than on Mexico's Independence day!” commented Maestro Guzmán.

The 2023/2024 Season includes guest artists Krisztina Fejes, Nick Fabian, Midtown Quartet, Branford Marsalis, and more. To see the full season and to purchase season tickets, visit planosymphony.org.

ABOUT PLANO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA:

Established in 1983, the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has gradually expanded its mission and programming to serve the greater North Texas metro area. Originally named the Plano Chamber Orchestra, the change to “Symphony” in 1998 reflected a broadening of scope and repertory. Currently presenting eight subscription concerts, a ten-concert, interactive Family Concert Series, and over 100 solo, ensemble, and educational programs, the PSO embodies outstanding artistic excellence, active community engagement, and sound fiscal responsibility.

The Plano Symphony Orchestra is supported, in part, by the City of Plano, Tammy and Charles Miller, The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation, TACA, The National Endowment for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, Rea Charitable Trust, Atmos Energy, AWARE Fund of The Dallas Foundation, The Dallas Morning News, Ebby Halliday Realtors, The Plano Symphony

Orchestra Guild, The PSO Virtuoso Society, Dianne and Marion Brockette, City of Frisco, City of McKinney, City of Richardson, First United Bank & Trust, Frisco Association for the Arts, Frost Bank, H-E-B | Central Market, Medical City Plano, Sandy Nachman, NYLO Hotel Plano, Wanda and Cliff Parker, Retirement Planners of America, Signs By Tomorrow, SoloShoe Communications, Carol and William Tempest, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano, Veritex Community Bank, WFAA, and hundreds of individual donors, foundations, and corporations who make transformative gifts to the PSO.




