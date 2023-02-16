Plano Symphony Orchestra Announces 41st Season

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has announced the concerts in its 41st season, Out of This World. Season highlights include the ¡VIVA MEXICO! concert celebrating Mexican music and dance on Mexican Independence Day, a nostalgic viewing of the classic movie Ghostbusters screened live as the PSO performs Elmer Bernstein's Grammy-nominated score, and a concert with multiple Grammy Award-winning jazz artist Branford Marsalis. A variety of season subscription packages, ranging from $92-$466, are available now for purchasing. Current subscribers may renew by mail, by calling 972-473-7262, or visiting the PSO's website, planosymphony.org. New subscribers may call to select available seats. The 2023/2024 Season is sponsored, in part, by The City of Plano, TACA, Texas Commission on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and The City of Richardson.

In addition to the eight subscription concerts, the PSO will perform a special concert on the campus of Southern Methodist University at Caruth Auditorium. The PSO is also proud to bring back the ever-popular Patriotic Pops! on July 4, 2023. Conducted by Héctor Guzmán, the concert will feature guest soloists Eduardo Rojas, piano, and Charles Billingsley, vocals, and include a salute to all branches of our armed forces.

"How can we top this current season? A huge task indeed," says Maestro Héctor Guzmán, "but the Plano Symphony Orchestra continues the legacy of amazing programs year after year, and our 2023/2024 Season promises to be another spectacular one. We cannot wait to share this beautiful new season with you. See you at the Symphony!"

Plano Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Gregory Patterson says, "The PSO is on the move, and our 41st season demonstrates the great musical versatility of the orchestra, from being able to perform a complex work such as Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5 to the beloved score of the hit movie Ghostbusters. A real highlight of the season is our collaboration with renowned jazz artist Branford Marsalis who will be making his only North Texas appearance with the PSO. We are so pleased to celebrate the beauty of Mexican heritage in music and dance with VIVA MEXICO," Patterson concludes. "It truly is a season that features something for everyone, highlighted by a first-time concert on the SMU campus."

2023/2024 Plano Symphony Orchestra Season

¡VIVA MEXICO!

Héctor Guzmán, Conductor

Ballet Folklorico de Mexico

September 16, 2023, Eisemann Center

Maestro Héctor Guzmán and the Plano Symphony are joined by Ballet Folklorico de Mexico to open the season with a fantastic celebration of music and culture honoring Mexican Independence Day. Expect popular and classical Hispanic music as well as spectacular dance selections to keep the party going and make the evening a celebration like no other!

A Night in Vienna

Héctor Guzmán, Conductor

Krisztina Fejes, piano

October 21, 2023, Eisemann Center

Sit back and soak in the sounds of Vienna as the incredibly talented PSO musicians perform selections across the city's musical legacy. Favorites by Mozart, Strauss, and Lehar, together with celebrated Hungarian pianist Krisztina Fejes, will surely transport audiences to the "City of Music."

Ghostbusters, The Movie

Shira Samuels-Shragg, Conductor

November 18, 2023, Eisemann Center

"Who you gonna call" for a nostalgic viewing of a classic movie with an incredible score? The PSO, that's who! From Schirmer Theatrical, experience Ivan Reitman's two-time Oscar-nominated film, screened live as the PSO performs Elmer Bernstein's Grammy-nominated score. The evening wouldn't be complete without Ray Parker Jr.'s chart-topping theme song "Ghostbusters!"

Home for the Holidays

Héctor Guzmán, Conductor

Nick Fabian, vocals; Midtown Quartet, vocals; and the Plano Civic Chorus

December 17, 2023, Christ United Methodist Church

The always popular "Home for the Holidays" concerts feature seasonal favorites for orchestra, vocalists, and chorus, the popular audience sing-along, visitors from the North Pole, and more! Joining the PSO will be singer-songwriter Nick Fabian, the dynamic and international award-winning vocal quartet Midtown Quartet, as well as the Plano Civic Chorus.

An Interplanetary Experience

Héctor Guzmán, Conductor

Plano Civic Chorus & Female Choir

Sofía Ros, accordion

January 20, 2024, Eisemann Center

Go on a multi-media interplanetary musical exploration like you've never experienced before! Featuring award-winning accordionist Sofía Ros performing Piazzolla's Concerto for Bandoneón and Orchestra, your celestial journey concludes with Holst's beloved suite, The Planets. Are you ready for lift off?

Branford Marsalis with the PSO

Héctor Guzmán, Conductor

February 17, 2024, Eisemann Center

Just a few days after Valentine's, our orchestra can't wait to perform with an acclaimed artist who shares our love of music! Branford Marsalis received early acclaim as a saxophonist bringing new energy and new audiences to jazz. Since then, the multiple Grammy-winning icon has refined and expanded his talents and his horizons as a musician, composer, and educator to become a 21st century mainstay of artistic excellence.

Héctor Guzmán and the YAC Winners!

Héctor Guzmán, Conductor

Shira Samuels-Shragg, Conductor

Héctor Guzmán, organ

March 16, 2024, Christ United Methodist Church

Every year, this concert reminds us that the future of orchestra music shines brighter than ever! Featuring the three grand prize winners of the PSO's annual Collin County Young Artist Competition, this concert is highlighted with a rare performance by Héctor Guzmán on the organ. Performing M.B. Jimenez's Concertino for Organ and Orchestra, Maestro Guzmán and the PSO will astound in this colorful and imaginative work.

Grand Finale! A Virtuoso Showcase

Héctor Guzmán, Conductor

Vesselin Demirev, violin

April 27, 2024, Christ United Methodist Church

For the final concert of the season, the PSO welcomes back a familiar face! Former concertmaster Vesselin Demirev returns to the PSO stage in this spectacular finale, bringing his impeccable tone and musicianship to perform Sibelius' Violin Concerto. The evening will also include Shostakovich's landmark heroic period piece, his Symphony No. 5.