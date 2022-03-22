Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents CABARET

As the 1920's draw to a close in a Berlin nightclub, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles.

Mar. 22, 2022  

The Grand Prairie Arts Council is presenting Cabaret, with book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and directed by Alex Krus. The show runs through March 27, 2022, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

Check out photos below!

As the 1920's draw to a close in a Berlin nightclub, a garish Master of Ceremonies (Rodney Morris) welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the CABARET. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, CABARET explores the dark and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff (Dakota James), a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken by English singer Sally Bowles (Ally Van Deuren). Meanwhile, Fraulein Schneider (Kristal Seid), proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz (Evan Faris), a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish.

CABARET is intended for mature audiences.

Photos by Kris Ikejiri

Company of Cabaret

Sally Bowles (Ally Van Deuren)

Kit Kat Girls & Boys

Compay of Cabaret

Clifford Bradshaw (Dakota James) & Ernst Ludwig (Greg Hullett)

Sally (Ally Van Deuren) & the Kit Kat Girls

Sally (Ally Van Deuren) & the Kit Kat Girls

Sally (Ally Van Deuren) & Cliff (Dakota James)

Cliff (Dakota James) & Fraulein Kost (Liz Woodcock Krus)

Herr Schultz (Evan Faris) & Fraulein Schneider (Kristal Seid)

Emcee (Rodney Morris) & Kit Kat Girls (Lyndi Wade & Sam Kirchdorfer)

Ernst Ludwig (Greg Hullett) & Fraulein Kost (Liz Woodcock Krus)

Company of Cabaret

Emcee (Rodney Morris) & Sally (Ally Van Deuren)

Sally (Ally Van Deuren) & Cliff (Dakota James)



