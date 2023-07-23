Photos: First Look at Rover Dramawerks' THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY

Rover Dramawerks will continue their 23rd Season with the hilarious farce, Ken Ludwig’s The Fox on the Fairway. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running August 3-19 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Check out the photos below!

A nonstop rapid-fire romp reminiscent of the great English farces from the 1930s and 40s which begins as rival country clubs run by Bingham and Dickie (played by Audie Preston and Jeff York) compete in the Annual Interclub Golf Tournament...with a sizeable wager at stake. Complete with wives and ex-lovers (Rikki Sushaun and Laura Jennings), mistaken identities, and over-the-top romantic shenanigans between young lovers (Sara Parisa and Brendan Tetter), this is a charmingly madcap adventure about love, life, and man's eternal love affair with golf.

Penny Elaine serves as director, with Maddy Maslow as stage manager. Set design is by Cat Miles, with Kyle Chinn as master carpenter and Kasey Bush as scenic artist. Costume design is by Heather Walker Shin and Jennifer Stubbs is props designer. Sound design is by Geof Dail, and lighting design is by Kenneth Hall, who also serves as the board op for lights and sound.

Thursday, August 3 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices for The Fox on the Fairway are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. A First Friday reception with the cast and production team will be held after the performance on Friday, August 4. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at Click Here or call 972-849-0358.