Photos: COME FROM AWAY At Casa Mañana Theatre

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Casa Mañana Theatre closes its 2025-26 Broadway Season with Come From Away, a Broadway musical sensation with deep local ties. The show, presented by Autobahn, runs May 30 through June 7. Check out the photos below!

Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of a small town that welcomed 7,000 strangers in the aftermath of 9/11. Diverted flights were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, where the community came together to care for the pilots and passengers of the planes.

The characters in the show are based on the real people who lived or landed in Gander that day. One of whom is Captain Beverley Bass, a TCU alum and local pilot who is the first female captain of an American Airlines commercial plane. The song “Me and the Sky” details Bass' experience as a female pilot, the struggles she faced and the joy she feels when flying.

Other stories include that of Nick and Diane, strangers on the same plane who meet and fall in love over the course of their time in Gander; Hannah, the mother of a NYC firefighter; and Bonnie, a Gander SPCA worker who takes care of the animals on the planes, including two rare bonobo chimpanzees.

Come From Away stars Christina DeCicco as Beverley/Annette, Eddie Korbich as Claude, Braxton O. Johnson as Bob, Kelsey Jordan Ward as Janice, Jeremy Woodard as Kevin T., Chamblee Ferguson as Nick/Doug, Trey DeLuna as Kevin J./Ali, Cherish Love as Hannah, Mary Callanan as Beulah, Sharon Wheatley as Diane, Rachel Rice as Bonnie, and Will Stotts as Oz. Jennifer Smith and Dylan Ciminna are Swings.

Come From Away ticket prices start at $49 and can be purchased by visiting Casa Manana's website. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Photo Credit: Walt Burns

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