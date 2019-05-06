Photo Flash: Outcry Youth Theatre Presents THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON

Outcry Youth Theatre will present The Old Man and the Old Moon, with book, music, and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Company. This new play with music is directed by Outcry Theatre Artistic Director Becca Johnson-Spinos and will perform at the Addison Theatre Centre's Studio Theatre from May 17-26.

"The show is a heartwarming, magical journey across the world," said Johnson-Spinos. "Watching this show should be a really unique theatrical experience. It's a modern tall tale told using storytelling techniques like shadow puppets, live folk music, dancing, and physical comedy."

The Old Man has kept his post as the sole caretaker of the moon for as long as he (or his wife, the Old Woman) can remember. When she is drawn away by a mysterious melody sparking memories of their shared past, the Old Man must decide between duty (and routine) and love (and adventure). Luckily for audiences everywhere, he chooses the latter,! and what follows is an imaginative sea-faring epic, encompassing apocalyptic storms, civil wars, leviathans of the deep, and cantankerous ghosts, as well as the fiercest obstacle of all: change.

The Old Man and the Old Moon has a cast of 24 youth actors, ages 13 to 19, who are joined on stage by six teenage musicians. The band, with musical direction by Marina Pogosyan, will be part of the action of the show. Band members play an eclectic assortment of instruments including bass, piano, accordion, guitar, banjo, harp, dulcimer, drums, and unusual percussion instruments like water-filled bottles.

Two of the actors also play instruments, including Logan Beutel, who, along with Brayden Soffa, plays the Old Man.

"This is the kind of thing that is difficult to prepare for," said Beutel. "When I'm acting, dancing, and singing, I'm existing as an actor and carrying the full weight of the story. But by being a musician I also have to b! e fully invested in being with the band, being musical, and underscoring the events of the play the best I can."

Tickets are on sale now at: outcrytheatre.com/the-old-man

PERFORMANCES

Friday, May 17, 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 18, 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, May 19, 2pm

Friday, May 24, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 25, 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, May 26, 2pm

WHERE

Addison Theatre Centre, Studio Theatre

15650 Addison Rd.

Addison, TX 75001

TICKETS

General Admission $10

Premium Reserved Seating $20





