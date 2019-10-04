Photo Flash: Grand Prairie Arts Council's LEGALLY BLONDE Opens Tonight at Uptown Theater

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, presented by the Grand Prairie Arts Council, opens at the historic Uptown Theater on Friday, October 4, 2019, and runs through Sunday, October 13, 2019. The beautifully restored 1950's theater is located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.

Brooke Potts (Elle Woods) and the cast of Legally Blonde

Todd Camp (Professor Callahan), Brooke Potts (Elle Woods)

and the cast of Legally Blonde

Brooke Potts (Elle Woods) and Samantha Padilla (Paulette)

Brooke Potts (Elle Woods) and the cast of Legally Blonde

Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.artsgp.org/Current-Show.html or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

Based on the movie of the same name, perennially perky Elle Woods (played by Brooke Potts) is a girl who loves to be pampered and shop for the latest all-pink outfits. But don't let this seemingly ditsy fashionista fool you, this sorority sister is smarter than she seems and doesn't take "no" for an answer. So when her boyfriend dumps her for someone "more serious," Elle sets out to win him back by putting down the credit card and hitting the books. Ready to revamp her image, Elle goes where no Delta Nu sorority girl has gone before: Harvard Law School! Takes you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway's blondest new student, that daredevil in high heels Elle Woods (who has the cutest sidekick in the world, her Chihuahua Bruiser). Along the way, our heroine proves that being yourself and going after what you want never goes out of style.

With its rocking score and high energy choreography, this show will have you cheering for the underdog and make you want to bend and snap!

Production Team

Artistic Director: Lon Barrera

Assistant Director: Jacob Rivera-Sanchez

Music Director: Kristin Spires

Choreographer: Shannon Walsh

Promotional photos provided by Mallory Roelke





