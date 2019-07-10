Photo Flash: Go Under The Sea With Outcry Youth Theatre

A heartwarming adventure for the whole family, Outcry Youth Theatre's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. performs at the Addison Theatre Centre's Studio Theatre from July 12-21.

This production of the show features an unusual spin, with a trunk-show concept and costumes in the style of the new popular trend of Disneybounding, where Disney park attendees dress in stylish outfits inspired by characters from Disney films.

In a magical underwater kingdom, the adventurous young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home - and her fins - behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.? Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories, Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.

The show features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, with a book by Doug Wright. The musical is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film, with music adapted and arranged by David Weinstein. Outcry Youth Theatre's production is directed by Jason Johnson-Spinos and music directed by Brenda Christophersen.

The classic characters of Ariel, Ursula, Sebastian, Flounder, and more are brought to life by a cast of 23 youth, ages 9-15, alongside a guest artist, Outcry regular Logan Beutel, as King Triton. Many of the roles are shared by two actors who perform on alternating performances.

This shortened version of The Little Mermaid runs a little over an hour, making it the perfect show for children, families, or anyone with a busy schedule.



Tickets are on sale now at: outcrytheatre.com/the-little-mermaid-jr



Samantha Stratton as Ariel in Disney?s The Little Mermaid, JR., photograph by Jason Johnson-Spinos

Emma De La Paz as Ursula in Disney?s The Little Mermaid, JR., photograph by Jason Johnson-Spinos

Sienna Lawson as Flounder, Alex Gray as Ariel, and Sara Guiou as Scuttle in Disney?s The Little Mermaid, JR., photograph by Jason Johnson-Spinos

Kennedy Soffa as Scuttle, Caitlyn McKinley as Flounder, Samantha Stratton as Ariel, and Jane Landrum as Sebastian in Disney?s The Little Mermaid, JR., photograph by Jason Johnson-Spinos

IsabElla Wilson as Ursula and Alex Gray as Ariel in Disney?s The Little Mermaid, JR., photograph by Jason Johnson-Spinos

Caitlyn McKinley as Flounder and Samantha Stratton as Ariel in Disney?s The Little Mermaid, JR., photograph by Jason Johnson-Spinos

Alex Gray as Ariel and Zara Lone as Sebastian in Disney?s The Little Mermaid, JR., photograph by Jason Johnson-Spinos

Calin Eastes as Prince Eric and Samantha Stratton as Ariel in Disney?s The Little Mermaid, JR., photograph by Jason Johnson-Spinos

Alex Gray as Ariel and Luke Guiou as Prince Eric in Disney?s The Little Mermaid, JR., photograph by Jason Johnson-Spinos





