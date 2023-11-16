POOR CLARE Comes to Stage West This Month

Poor Clare will preview Thursday, November 30 at 7:30, and Friday, December 1 at 8:00, and will run through Sunday, December 17. 

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 2 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
JADA BELLS - A HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA Comes to Uptown Players Next Month Photo 4 JADA BELLS - A HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA Comes to Uptown Players Next Month

POOR CLARE Comes to Stage West This Month

What causes a pampered young woman to give it all up, and take the difficult path which will lead to sainthood?  The answers will surprise and charm you, as Stage West presents Poor Clare, a delightfully modern take on a true story, which begins a 3-week run on Thursday, November 30. 

Clare is a typical young noblewoman of her time.  Having grown up the older daughter of a wealthy household, her concerns are those of a normal teen—the latest hairstyles and fashions, and her upcoming marriage to a wealthy man.  But then she encounters Francis, the son of a silk merchant, who has recently chosen a life of poverty.  His choices puzzle her, but after she talks to him for a bit, her eyes are opened to the truth that exists around her.  And to the surprise and dismay of her family, she chooses to follow in his footsteps.   

The story, which takes place in the early 13th century, is familiar.  But playwright Atik has chosen to update the language to the modern vernacular.  Clare and her younger sister Beatrice could be any influencers from today, and this serves to make her conversion both striking and relatable.  

The play is perfect for the coming holiday season, as its message of caring for the plight of others couldn’t be more timely.

Associate Producer Garret Storms says, “Poor Clare is an incredible new script that we all fell in love with immediately. It’s set in medieval Italy, but the characters speak in a contemporary voice. This script feels both familiar and surprising - both funny and stirring. It’s the very timely and human tale of the making of a saint – Clare of Assisi. We could all use a story like this right now!.”

“A powerful and very funny modern spin on the medieval story of Saint Clare of Assisi.”– The Hollywood Times

Chiara Atik is a playwright and screenwriter, whose play Poor Clare was the recipient of the 2022 American Theatre Critics Association's New Play Award, the LA Drama Critics Circle winner for Best New Play, and a Susan Smith Blackburn Award finalist. Other plays include Five Times in One Night, Bump, and the comedy Women, a modern re-telling of Little Women, which won the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Screenplays include Fairy Godmother (Blacklist), and she is currently adapting Maggie O'Farrell's best-seller, Hamnet, for Amblin. She is a member of The Ensemble Studio Theater. 

Poor Clare will be directed by Emily Scott Banks, who last directed JQA at Stage West. The cast, most of whom are new to Stage West, features Kayland Jordan as Clare, with Lisa Lloyd as her mother Ortolana, and Bethany Mejorado as her sister Beatrice.  Servants Alma and Peppa will be played by Tallulah Rogers and Laurel L. Collins (last at Stage West in Into the Breeches!). Francis will be played by Danny Lovell, and Francisco Grifaldo (seen in The Play That Goes Wrong) will appear as The Poor and others.

Set design is by Brian Clinnin, with lighting design by Roma Flowers, costume design by Aaron Patrick DeClerk, wig and hair design by Nick Lynch-Voris, sound design and mixing by Ryan Swift Joyner, and props and set décor by Lynn Lovett.  Stage Manager duties will be handled by Sydney Dormire.

Poor Clare will preview Thursday, November 30 at 7:30, and Friday, December 1 at 8:00, and will run through Sunday, December 17.  The opening night reception will be after the evening performance on Saturday, December 2.  Performances will be Thursdays at 7:30, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00.  Ticket prices for this show are $43 on Thursdays and Fridays, and $47 on Saturdays and Sundays, with $39 tickets for the two preview performances.  Food service is available 90 minutes prior to performances (reservations are advised).  Reservations and information are available through the Box Office (817-784-9378), or on the website, Click Here.  


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
New Eisemann Edge Project Brings SENSING DEEP SPACE: PANDORAS CLUSTER to The Eisemann Cent Photo
New Eisemann Edge Project Brings SENSING DEEP SPACE: PANDORA'S CLUSTER to The Eisemann Center

In a triumph of visionary collaboration, the nonprofit SciArt Exchange unveils an installation that transcends the realms of human capability. Sensing Deep Space: Pandora's Cluster is an installation that was first cast as a dream in the minds of SciArt Exchange's luminary figures: Dr. Jancy McPhee, the Executive Director, and Ari Peralta, Chairman of the Board.

2
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL Rings in the Holidays at Casa Mañana Photo
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL Rings in the Holidays at Casa Mañana

​​​​​​​Casa Mañana continues its Children's Theatre season with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac.

3
Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Ly Photo
Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage

Production photos have been released of Theatre Wesleyan’s production of Intimate Apparel by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage. 

4
NTPA Deaf Theatre to Present ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE, November 17-19 Photo
NTPA Deaf Theatre to Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, November 17-19

NTPA Deaf Theatre will present the holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life to be enjoyed by both hearing and Deaf audiences alike. A cast of 25 Deaf and hearing actors perform together with an innovative method of combining language to tell stories on stage. This holiday season, the heartwarming story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. This beloved American holiday classic comes to life as a live ASL-friendly 1940s radio broadcast. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'The Worst Pies In London' From SWEENEY TODD At Theatre Under The Stars Video
First Look At 'The Worst Pies In London' From SWEENEY TODD At Theatre Under The Stars
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night Video
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Video
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical in Dallas It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (11/17-12/23)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
White Christmas in Dallas White Christmas
Allen Contemporary Theatre (12/01-12/17)Tracker
Finding Nemo JR in Dallas Finding Nemo JR
Artisan Center Theater (7/05-7/27)CAST
Hamilton (Philip Company) in Dallas Hamilton (Philip Company)
Winspear Opera House (5/08-6/09)
Bright Star in Dallas Bright Star
Artisan Center Theater (2/09-3/02)CAST
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS in Dallas A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS
Dallas Childrens Theater (11/25-12/23)
The Mutt-Cracker (SWEET!) in Dallas The Mutt-Cracker (SWEET!)
The VORTEX (12/15-12/30)
Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition in Dallas Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition
Artisan Center Theater (3/08-3/30)CAST
Smoke on the Mountain in Dallas Smoke on the Mountain
Artisan Center Theater (8/02-8/24)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You