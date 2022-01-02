Outcry Youth Theatre Presents A New Take On PIPPIN

January 13-16, Outcry Youth Theatre will present Pippin, the musical with a book by Roger O. Hirson and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. This marks the first time that Outcry Youth Theatre will perform in the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre, usually performing in the smaller Studio Theatre. The show features a cast of 24 young actors ages 12-18, music direction by Cindy Steckline Johnston, and direction and choreography by Becca Johnson-Spinos, who has been dreaming of directing this show since she was a teenager.

"Every young person can relate to the story of Pippin. He's searching for meaning, happiness, and fulfillment in his life, and he doesn't know where to find it," said Johnson-Spinos. "It's really relatable to young people who are trying to find their place in the world."

Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. A mysterious performance troupe, led by the Leading Player, tells the story of Pippin - a young prince in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh, and the intrigues of political power, but nothing seems to satisfy him. After unsuccessfully trying to find happiness in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day, the Leading Player proposes a finale to Pippin's story the likes of which the world has never seen before!

Outcry Youth Theatre's production is unlike any other previous version of Pippin.

"Our special take on this production revolves around a group of players that are in a traveling theatre troupe that have been doing this handmade show of their own creation," Johnson-Spinos explained. "All of the set pieces and costumes are meant to feel handcrafted by these characters. Our production is set in the time period the show was originally written, the 1970s, with costumes, set, and props inspired by the hippy era."

Two actors, Peyton Nicholson and Corbin Ross, play Pippin, alternating performances.

"I think what makes our portrayal of the character of Pippin different is the amount of dancing and physical movement we have," said Nicholson. "Pippin doesn't normally dance this much, so that has been a super cool challenge for us."

The Leading Player is played by Madeline Carter and Marcy Bogner.

Describing the character's interpretation in the Outcry production, Bogner said, "Our take on the Leading Player has her be a part of Pippin's psyche, where she acts as almost the devil on his shoulder, leading him through the events of the show."

This musical contains adult language and content.

More info at: outcrytheatre.com/pippin