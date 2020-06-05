North Texas Performing Arts to Present THE TAMING OF THE SHREW on Zoom

Join North Texas Performing Arts students for a virtual performance TONIGHT and TOMORROW of The Taming of the Shrew!

The Taming of the Shrew is a comedy by William Shakespeare, believed to have been written between 1590 and 1592. The play begins with a framing device, often referred to as the induction, in which a mischievous nobleman tricks a drunken tinker named Christopher Sly into believing he is actually a nobleman himself.

DETAILS

Showtimes

Friday, June 5, 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 6, 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Ticket price: $12

Recommended Audience Age: 10+

Written by William Shakespeare

Purchase Tickets HERE.

