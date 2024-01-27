NTPA Plano to Present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Next Month

NTPA Plano will present the children's show Singin' in the Rain February 8-11, 2024 at The Courtyard Theatre in Plano. Directed by Mike Mazur, Singin' in the Rain runs one weekend only with matinees on Saturday and Sunday and evening performances Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The charming musical presented by NTPA Plano students in grades 5-12 can be enjoyed by theater lovers of all ages. The runtime is 2.5 hours and the show is rated G. Tickets range from $12-25.

Singin' in the Rain

By NTPA Plano

Courtyard Theatre (1509 H Ave, Plano, TX 75074)

February 8-11, 2024

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:15 pm

Saturday at 11 am

Sunday at 2:15 pm and 6:15 pm

Tickets: $12-25

The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin' in the Rain. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number, complete with an onstage rainstorm! Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make Singin' in the Rain the perfect entertainment for any fan of the golden age of movie musicals.

About North Texas Performing Arts

North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to developing the character of youth through quality performing arts education and family entertainment. NTPA evolved from Plano Children's Theatre founded three decades ago and is now the largest youth theatre organization in the country. NTPA is headquartered at Willow Bend Center of the Arts in Plano and has additional performance and educational spaces in Fairview, Frisco, and Dallas. Each year NTPA provides opportunities to more than 11,000 students ages three to 18 through its “Ten Characters” leadership development program. NTPA's professional artistic staff uses theatre, dance, music, voice, film and TV to ignite a lifelong passion for the performing arts and guide young people on a path to becoming better citizens in our community and our world.