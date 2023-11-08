NTPA Deaf Theatre to Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, November 17-19

The heartwarming tale comes to life with an ASL-friendly production.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

NTPA Deaf Theatre to Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, November 17-19

NTPA Deaf Theatre will present the holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life to be enjoyed by both hearing and Deaf audiences alike. A cast of 25 Deaf and hearing actors perform together with an innovative method of combining language to tell stories on stage. This holiday season, the heartwarming story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. This beloved American holiday classic comes to life as a live ASL-friendly 1940s radio broadcast. 

Directed by Daymond Sands, It's a Wonderful Life will run November 17-19, 2023 at Egelston Akers Black Box in Willow Bend Center of the Arts (6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano, TX 75093). The runtime is 90 minutes and the show is rated PG. Matinees are at 2:00 pm and evening performances are at 7:00 pm. Tickets range from $12-25 and are available on Click Here

It's a Wonderful Life

By NTPA Deaf Theatre

Egelston Akers Black Box in Willow Bend Center of the Arts 

(6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano, TX 75093)

November 17-19, 2023

2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Tickets: $12-25
Ticket link: https://ntpa.org/event/its-a-wonderful-life/ 

Enjoy the beloved holiday classic with this ASL-friendly performance by NTPA Deaf Theatre. The cast of Deaf and hearing actors brings the 1940s, the heartwarming story of idealistic George Bailey to life as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. Accessible to Deaf and hearing patrons.

North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to developing the character of youth through quality performing arts education and family entertainment. NTPA evolved from Plano Children's Theatre founded three decades ago and is now the largest youth theatre organization in the country. NTPA is headquartered at Willow Bend Center of the Arts in Plano and has additional performance and educational spaces in Fairview, Frisco, and Dallas. Each year NTPA provides opportunities to more than 11,000 students ages three to 18 through its “Ten Characters” leadership development program. NTPA's professional artistic staff uses theatre, dance, music, voice, film and TV to ignite a lifelong passion for the performing arts and guide young people on a path to becoming better citizens in our community and our world. 

NTPA Deaf Theatre is a new and innovative troupe focused on making theatre accessible to Deaf and hard of hearing performers and audiences in DFW. It is one of the first of its kind in the nation. NTPA Deaf Theatre offers youth camps as well as full theatrical productions. For more information, visit Click Here






