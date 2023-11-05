NTPA Announces Stardust Volunteer Award Winners

North Texas Performing Arts's second annual Stardust Awards Gala was held last night, Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 5 pm.
POPULAR
North Texas Performing Arts's second annual Stardust Awards Gala was held last night, Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 5 pm. The swanky costume ball includes a cocktail hour followed by a delectable 3-course meal, dinner entertainment, the Stardust Awards ceremony, a live auction, and dancing to the upbeat tunes of Emerald City’s Party Machine Band.
The event was sponsored by Dairy Farmers of America, honors performing arts professionals and enthusiasts from across North Texas including performing arts teachers, artists, philanthropists, and top performing arts organizations across North Texas in addition to NTPA volunteers. Patrons were invited to don costumed attire in one of a variety of musical theatre themes including Beetlejuice, The Addams Family, Into the Woods, The Wizard of Oz, and more. Proceeds from the event will fund programs to extend NTPA’s DEI initiatives, and underwrite operations and critical projects for North Texas Performing Arts.
The 2023 NTPA Stardust Volunteer Award winners include:
Lisa Rodenbaugh
Chris Moseley
Ryan Polny
Dr. Deborah Obaid
Cynthia Padin
Michelle Hoffman
Connor Bourland
Christine Kless
Taylor Skinner
Jo Alamares
Steve McMurray
Shona Bell
Carrie Hanna
Melissa Hartman
Annie Knight
Beth Quinn
Kristin Ransom
Brooke Smith
Holly LaFevers
Lisa McLeroy
Paul Evans
Daymond Sands
Karen Snapp
Cindy Badon
Francine Forman
Jeanielyn Shirley
Jennifer Jeffries
Melanie Domen
Casey Brumbaugh
Oren Gerstner
Tim Jeffries
Darren Neal
Marty Stratton
Fritz Wichern
Tiffany Pride
Jodi Sassano
Melissa Winton
Sarah Wollitz
Bill Kissler
Chris Neal
Eric McCormick
Mark Stow
Jennifer Crawford
Kerri Evanson
Amy Huhnke
Lauren MacGee
Lisa Morton
Jenn Wade
Caydi Zerega
Alicia Rico
Candice Kuzov
Christa Vaughan
Karen Cumby
B.J. Cleveland
Dr. Lindsay Kimbley - Gunstream Elementary, Frisco ISD
Jessamyn Berger - Curtis Middle School, Allen ISD
Hope Wilton - Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts
Guinea Bennett-Price - Booker T. Washington, Dallas ISD
Sally Vahle - University of North Texas
Janie Oliver - Children's Chorus of Collin County
Plano Civic Chorus
Graciela Katzer - Plano International Festival
Roger Greene - Farmers Insurance McKinney (Small/Medium Business)
Dairy Farmers of America (Large Business)
Katherine Wagner - Business Council for the Arts
The Baxley Foundation
AEGON Transamerica Foundation
Tom Walsh Family
Plano Cultural Arts Commission and the City of Plano
Tammy Meinershagen - Councilperson, City of Frisco
Videos
|Over the River and Through the Woods
Plaza Theatre Company (10/20-11/11)
|Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)
|A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS
Dallas Childrens Theater (11/25-12/23)
|Funny Girl
Music Hall at Fair Park (8/06-8/18)
|Calendar Girls
Lubbock Community Theatre (2/09-2/18)
|Beetlejuice
Music Hall at Fair Park (2/20-3/03)
|Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Music Hall at Fair Park (6/18-6/30)
|Black Nativity
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (11/30-12/17)
|The Nutcracker
University of North Texas University Theater (RTVF & Performing Arts Building) (12/08-12/10)
|William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing
Genesis Children's Theatre (1/26-2/04)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You