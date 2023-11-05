NTPA Announces Stardust Volunteer Award Winners

North Texas Performing Arts's second annual Stardust Awards Gala was held last night, Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 5 pm.

North Texas Performing Arts's second annual Stardust Awards Gala was held last night, Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 5 pm. The swanky costume ball includes a cocktail hour followed by a delectable 3-course meal, dinner entertainment, the Stardust Awards ceremony, a live auction, and dancing to the upbeat tunes of Emerald City’s Party Machine Band. 

The event was sponsored by Dairy Farmers of America, honors performing arts professionals and enthusiasts from across North Texas including performing arts teachers, artists, philanthropists, and top performing arts organizations across North Texas in addition to NTPA volunteers. Patrons were invited to don costumed attire in one of a variety of musical theatre themes including Beetlejuice, The Addams Family, Into the Woods, The Wizard of Oz, and more. Proceeds from the event will fund programs to extend NTPA’s DEI initiatives, and underwrite operations and critical projects for North Texas Performing Arts.

The 2023 NTPA Stardust Volunteer Award winners include:

 

Legacy Award

Lisa Rodenbaugh

 

Founder's Award

Chris Moseley

Ryan Polny

Dr. Deborah Obaid

 

President's Award

Cynthia Padin

Michelle Hoffman

Connor Bourland

Christine Kless

 

T-25 Set Build Legacy Award

Taylor Skinner

Jo Alamares

Steve McMurray

 

Volunteer of the Year

Shona Bell

Carrie Hanna

Melissa Hartman

Annie Knight

Beth Quinn

Kristin Ransom

Brooke Smith

 

Outstanding Exemplary Service Award

Holly LaFevers

Lisa McLeroy

Paul Evans

Daymond Sands

Karen Snapp

 

 

NTPA Volunteer Awards

 

Outstanding Show Manager

Cindy Badon

Francine Forman

Jeanielyn Shirley

Jennifer Jeffries

Melanie Domen

 

Outstanding Set-Build Creation

Casey Brumbaugh

Oren Gerstner

Tim Jeffries

Darren Neal

Marty Stratton

Fritz Wichern

 

Outstanding Costume Creation

Tiffany Pride

Jodi Sassano

Melissa Winton

Sarah Wollitz

 

Outstanding Technical Design

Bill Kissler

Chris Neal

Eric McCormick

Mark Stow

 

Outstanding Show Promotions & Fundraising

Jennifer Crawford

Kerri Evanson

Amy Huhnke

Lauren MacGee

Lisa Morton

Jenn Wade

Caydi Zerega

 

Outstanding Production Marketing & Social Media

Alicia Rico

Candice Kuzov

Christa Vaughan

Karen Cumby

 

Community Awards

 

Distinguished Performing Artist

B.J. Cleveland

 

Distinguished Elementary School Performing Arts

Dr. Lindsay Kimbley - Gunstream Elementary, Frisco ISD

 

Distinguished Middle School Performing Arts Educator

Jessamyn Berger - Curtis Middle School, Allen ISD

Hope Wilton - Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts

 

Distinguished High School Performing Arts Educator

Guinea Bennett-Price - Booker T. Washington, Dallas ISD

 

Distinguished Collegiate Performing Arts Educator

Sally Vahle - University of North Texas

 

Distinguished Performing Arts Leadership

Janie Oliver - Children's Chorus of Collin County

 

Distinguished Performing Arts Organization

Plano Civic Chorus

 

Performing Arts Volunteer

Graciela Katzer - Plano International Festival

 

Business Champion for the Performing Arts

Roger Greene - Farmers Insurance McKinney (Small/Medium Business)

Dairy Farmers of America (Large Business)

 

Lifetime Achievement Recognition

Katherine Wagner - Business Council for the Arts

 

Distinguished Performing Arts Philanthropy

The Baxley Foundation

AEGON Transamerica Foundation

Tom Walsh Family

 

Distinguished Performing Arts Advocates

Plano Cultural Arts Commission and the City of Plano

Tammy Meinershagen - Councilperson, City of Frisco



Recommended For You