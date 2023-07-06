NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Coppell Arts Center This Month

Performances run July 21–23.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Coppell Arts Center This Month

Coppell Arts Center presents a limited run of Theatre Three’s emotionally charged Next to Normal from July 21–23. Directed by Christie Vela with music direction by Vonda K. Bowling, Next to Normal explores a family’s raw and emotional journey through grief and mental illness as they navigate a world of therapists and medication. With a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, this Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical comes to Coppell after an audience and critically acclaimed run in Dallas.

“I’m excited about getting this group of spectacularly talented singers together,” says Associate Artistic Director of Theatre Three Christie Vela. “Not in the least because our family in the show look nothing alike, and I am just in love with that. This is a powerful story about a family dealing, or not dealing, with trauma and grief. We don't need to look alike to empathize with another human experiencing pain.”

This performance will take place at the Coppell Arts Center in the Main Hall at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Box Office at 972-304-7047.

 




