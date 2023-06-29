NEWSIES Comes to the Firehouse Theatre in July

The Firehouse Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of the upcoming production of Disney’s Newsies.

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

When asked what the show means to them, Director Kris Allen stated, "I’ve always been a big dreamer. To me Newsies challenges us to find the courage within ourselves to make our dreams a reality.— And it’s based on real events!! I mean, come on!!" Kris Allen has been in several Firehouse productions, Mr. Wormwood in Matilda being the most recent role. This is Allen’s directorial debut at the Firehouse Theatre.

Tickets to Newsies, running at The Firehouse Theatre from July 20-August 13, are $36 for adults and $32 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Preview (Thursday, July 20) and Saturday matinee performances are $32. Walk-up Rush Tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the Box Office. Rush Tickets are $15 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. Opening Night of Newsies will be on Friday, July 21. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this new Disney musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action. With help from the beautiful female reporter Katherine Plumber, all of New York City soon recognizes the power of “the little man.”

Disney’s Newsies

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

July 20-August 13, 2023

Creative Team:

Director - Kris Allen

Music Director - Kristal Seid

Choreographer - Bethany Lorenzen

Assistant Choreographer - Isaiah Christopher-Lord Harris

Cast:

Jack Kelly - Max Morgan

KATHERINE - Emily Frerich

CRUTCHIE - Tyler Halbrooks

DAVEY - Galileo Segura

LES - Lola Chabot

PULITZER - Beau Dameron

MEDDA - Taylor D. Williams

NEWSIES - Andrew Cave, Dakota Britvich, Devin Johnson, Ruby Chabot, Lily Hogge, Danielle Smith, Larry Macklin,

Maxton Rhys Sims, Abbey Copeland, Chloe Munson, Caitlin Martelle

ENSEMBLE – Alex Lee, Tyler “T” Lang, Doug Fowler, Grant Hollowell, Bill Lewis, Lucas Haupert, Bridget Hopewell

The Firehouse Theatre is committed to cultivating a creative environment that is inclusive of all peoples, honoring of cultures and communities, diverse across various layers of the organization, equitable in matters of policy and practice, intentional and thoughtful about building cultural competence, demonstrating our values through our actions and behaviors and supportive of our local community.